I am running for a seat on the ANA Board of Governors. If you are an ANA member in good standing, I write today to ask for your vote.

Many of you know me from my work with CoinWeek. As the editor of the site, I work with writers and experts from around the hobby to produce compelling numismatic content that speaks to the collector’s love of history, culture, and money. I am also a writer, video producer, and the host of the CoinWeek Podcast. Despite these professional duties, I consider myself a numismatist and collector first and foremost. As such, I devote much of my energy thinking about ways to make the hobby more accessible, exciting and inviting for collectors of all ages and areas of collecting interest.

This is the drive that has helped me and my colleagues make CoinWeek such a powerful and influential publication in the numismatic industry. In just a few years’ time, we have delivered numismatic content to millions of readers, published nearly 20,000 articles, more than 1,750 videos and podcasts, and have become a vital source of news, information, and entertainment for beginners and experienced collectors alike.

Not a day goes by that I don’t think about where the hobby is and where it could be heading. Oftentimes, I think about the ANA and its status in the broader collecting hobby. The ANA of today is not as “top-of-mind” and a major influence on collectors the way it was 30 or 40 years ago. For the ANA, this is a foundational challenge. It will require its leadership team to bring visionary solutions to the table, to restructure the way the ANA fulfills its mission, and to commit on the part of the national organization to promoting coin clubbing across America.

If we are to have a hobby that is growing and energetic for years to come, the ANA needs to serve as a catalyst for that growth and energy and return to being relevant to the collectors.

On the Board, I will focus my efforts to transform the relationship between the national association and its member clubs through the development of an ANA learning curriculum that can be used at the regional and local level to reinforce club educational programs.

I will be a vote on the Board who understands that maintaining the status quo will not strengthen the ANA’s position in the hobby. Such inaction will only weaken it and make it harder for the ANA to reemerge as the hobby’s essential organization.

In this election, you have a choice as to what kind of ANA you want for yourself and for future collectors. Please vote. Thank you.

Charles Morgan

Candidate for Governor

ANA #3164177