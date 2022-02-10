Collector Exhibits at ANA Conventions Eligible to Receive Prizes

One of the big draws of American Numismatic Association (ANA) conventions are the featured collector exhibits on display. The individual creativity in these displays at the National Money Show and the World’s Fair of Money is rivaled only by the quality and variety of the items on display.

To recognize collectors who share their knowledge, research, creativity, and collections by displaying an exhibit, the ANA is providing appreciation medals to every exhibitor and prizes such as gold coins and Silver American Eagles to winners in several competitive categories. Exhibitors must be members of the ANA.

Displays on any area of numismatics are encouraged – from ancient coins and artifacts, tokens and medals to world coins, modern U.S. coins, and paper money. Exhibits are carefully evaluated by a team of dedicated judges and awarded points in areas such as “Numismatic Information”, “Presentation” or “Degree of Difficulty”.

To encourage additional collector exhibits at the March 11-13 National Money Show in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the exhibit application deadline has been extended to Friday, February 11.

Awards for National Money Show collector exhibits include:

Exhibit Class Awards

1st place – Tenth-ounce gold coin

2nd place – Proof Silver American Eagle

3rd place – Bullion Silver American Eagle

National Coin Week Exhibit Awards

1st place – Summer Seminar scholarship

2nd place – Proof Silver American Eagle

3rd place – Bullion Silver American Eagle

Best-of-Show Exhibits

1st place – Half-ounce gold coin

2nd place – Quarter-ounce gold coin

3rd place – Tenth-ounce gold coin

Collectors interested in exhibiting at either the National Money Show or the World’s Fair of Money in Chicago, August 16-20, can find information on exhibit categories, rules, and an application by visiting money.org/numismatic-events/convention-exhibits. Completed applications can be emailed to [email protected].

Applications for collector exhibits at the World’s Fair of Money are being accepted through June 15.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

