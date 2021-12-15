Dynamic Designs, Artistic Masterpieces Chosen as National Coin Week Theme

“Dynamic Designs, Artistic Masterpieces”

Money has served as a canvas for some of history’s most beautiful and popular visual masterpieces. Incredible artists have long been called on to produce striking designs emblematic of a kingdom or country. Therefore, the 98th Annual National Coin Week theme from the American Numismatic Association (ANA)–“Dynamic Designs, Artistic Masterpieces”–will focus on beautiful numismatic art from ancient times to the present, and the talented artists who create it.

Congratulations to ANA member Ralph Wetterhahn for providing this year’s theme. He will receive a 2022 American Eagle one-ounce silver Proof coin.

National Coin Week will take place April 17-23, 2022. The ANA is offering educational and promotional materials for the week-long celebration, including activities for members and Young Numismatists, the annual Club Trivia Challenge, daily online trivia questions, articles from The Numismatist, and objects from the ANA collection.

For additional information, visit www.NationalCoinWeek.org or e-mail [email protected]. Activities and educational resources will soon be available online.

* * *

About the ANA

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its array of instructional and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit www.money.org.

