By Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (PAN) ……



The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (PAN) and PAN Secretary Patrick McBride (Benjamin Franklin re-enactor) have created a GoFundMe page to raise money to bring renowned Abraham Lincoln actor, Dennis Boggs, to the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money to be held at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois on August 10 – 14, 2021.

The money generated will cover Dennis’ fee, airfare, hotel stay, etc. This fund drive was originally created for the 2020 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money that was canceled due to COVID-19. The money raised was rolled over to this new “Get Abe to Rosemont” fund drive. Between GoFundMe and private donations, we have raised $1,900 USD. Our goal this time is to raise more than $4,000 so that we can also help old Ben Franklin to get to Rosemont.

Lincoln and Franklin have appeared together previously charming the young and old alike with their wit, humor and historical tales. They have together attended the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) convention in January of 2020 and the last ANA World’s Fair of Money in August of 2019. Many dealers, vendors, and attendees enjoyed posing for photos with these grand historical figures, but most importantly, the children whose eyes lit up and tongues tied in the presence of Mr. Lincoln (www.MeetMrLincoln.com) or Dr. Franklin (www.FranklinAlive.com) was priceless. Imagine being 10 years old and able to tell your teacher that you met President Lincoln or Dr. Franklin… or BOTH! What is a more wonderful gift than giving to our children the desire to learn through living history? Young collectors are the future of the coin business, and we encourage you to make a donation.

Small amounts are encouraged. Ten dollars each from 200 donors will easily reach our goal. Please consider a $5 Lincoln note or a $100 Franklin note to get these engaging characters to Rosemont this summer. Mailed donations are also gladly accepted. All monies are deposited into our PAN Foundation 501(c)(3) account and are tax-deductible. Make checks payable to:

PAN

1985 Lincoln Way

Suite 23 #225

White Oak PA 15131

The internet GoFundMe platform is popular and easy to use. All of the money raised goes to the stated cause with no processing fees. The platform will encourage donors to leave a tip that will go to sustain the platform service. You are able to tip zero money if you choose or any dollar amount other than the 10% the GoFundMe platform suggests.

To donate go to gofund.me/b2fad787 or to the PAN website home page www.PANcoins.org and click the photo.

For more information, contact PAN Secretary Patrick McBride at pancoins@gmail.com or (412) 973-3525.

