In-Person Seminars Return to FUN, National Money Show & Summer Seminar

After offering numismatic learning programs exclusively online for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) is once again offering in-person seminars. Opportunities to expand on collecting knowledge and abilities are available at the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) convention, the ANA National Money Show, and the Association’s highly-acclaimed Summer Seminar.

FUN Convention Seminar

In conjunction with the FUN Convention, January 6-9, 2022, the ANA is offering the seminar “Intermediate Grading of U.S. Coins”, which teaches skills that are critical for any dedicated numismatist. The course will take place Jan. 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The mid-level course is intended to sharpen grading skills through hands-on group and individual exercises with instructor feedback on each coin. Students will gain a better understanding of current grading-service philosophies and how they evolved in the marketplace. Copper, silver, and gold specimens are covered with emphasis on About Circulated through Uncirculated examples. Instructors Steven Feltner and Bob Mellor will lead the course.

The immersive, two-day seminar is priced at $250 for ANA and FUN members and $350 for non-members.

To register for the class visit info.money.org/fun-2022 or call (719) 482-9849. The deadline to register is November 29.

National Money Show Convention Seminars

Collectors can enhance their skills in counterfeit detection and coin grading during the annual National Money Show, March 10-12, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The ANA is offering two seminars: “Counterfeit Detection of U.S. Coins with Emphasis on Chinese-Made Fakes” and “Fundamentals of Grading”.

“Counterfeit Detection of U.S. Coins with Emphasis on Chinese-Made Fakes” is a two-day class that will debut one of the largest collections of Chinese-made counterfeits of United States colonials, coins, tokens, bullion and bars. Hundreds of never before seen, recently made examples will be available to examine along with the ANA’s Counterfeit Detection set of older and highly deceptive fakes.

This seminar will teach counterfeit detection of key date and mintmarked coins, U.S. gold coins, and the latest wave of deceptive Chinese-made counterfeits. Both digital presentation and extensive hands-on coin examination will be covered.

Instructor Brian Silliman is leading this course, March 8-9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., in Colorado Springs. The cost is $250 for ANA members and $350 for non-members.

The two-day course “Fundamentals of Grading”, will explore the history and philosophy of grading, and teach how to grade copper, nickel, silver, and gold U.S. coins according to the latest ANA and market standards. Instruction will consist of a slide presentation and plenty of hands-on opportunities to view and grade the ANA Grading Set in individual and group settings.

ANA Education Director Rod Gillis is instructing this course with special guest Ken Bressett, March 11-12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., in Colorado Springs. The cost is $250 for ANA members and $350 for non-members.

Register for one or both National Money Show seminars by visiting money.org/NMS-seminars. The deadline to register is Friday, February 11.

Summer Seminar – Save the Dates

The popular ANA Summer Seminar will once again be held in person on the Colorado College campus (adjacent to ANA headquarters) in Colorado Springs. Session 1 will take place June 18-23. Session 2 will take place June 25-30. Intersession dates are June 23-24. Course offerings and additional details will be available by early January.

As more information becomes available, updates can be found on money.org/summer-seminar.

