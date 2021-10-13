Learn Coin Grading Standards From Professionals at FUN Show

Serious coin collectors have an opportunity to learn from professionals during the 67th annual Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Convention, January 6-9, 2022. The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is offering the seminar “Intermediate Grading of U.S. Coins,” which teaches skills that are critical for any dedicated numismatist. The course will take place Jan. 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Instructors Steven Feltner, Director of Numismatic Education and Outreach at Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS), and Bob Mellor, ANA District Representative and advanced numismatist, educator, and author, will lead the two-day course.

The mid-level course is intended to sharpen grading skills through hands-on group and individual exercises with instructor feedback on each coin. Students will gain a better understanding of current grading-service philosophies and how they evolved in the marketplace. Copper, silver, and gold specimens are covered with emphasis on About Circulated through Uncirculated examples.

The immersive, two-day seminar is priced at $250 for ANA and FUN members and $350 for non-members.

To register for the class visit info.money.org/fun-2022 or call (719) 482-9849. The deadline to register is November 29.

The annual FUN Convention is an annual bellwether event for numismatists. With hundreds of dealers, an auction, exhibitors, and thousands of avid collectors in attendance, it is a highly anticipated event. Learn more by visiting funtopics.com/fun-convention.html.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

