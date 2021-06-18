With a visionary perspective and commitment to creating relevance for new and younger collectors, Charles Morgan will serve the ANA well

Dear Fellow Numismatists:

For more than 130 years, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) has been the country’s preeminent coin collecting organization, providing the hobby with support and leadership by encouraging new collectors, organizing trade shows, and offering important resources to collectors and dealers. More than any other nonprofit organization, the ANA is focused on growing and improving our hobby, and it is vital that this mission be continued and expanded.

I strongly feel that Charles Morgan has the right combination of knowledge and vision to help steer the ANA into the future as a member of the Board of Governors. His credentials are impeccable, and his experience and expertise indicate that he will effectively increase awareness and promote the advancement of the coin collecting hobby.

As editor of CoinWeek, Charles has helped deliver numismatic content to millions of readers, publishing nearly 20,000 articles and more than 1,750 videos and podcasts. He also co-authored with Hubert Walker the reference book 100 Greatest Modern World Coins and has won 18 Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) awards for his writing, podcasting, and video production work. In April 2020, he was named Executive Director of the Numismatic Literary Guild.

When asked about serving on the ANA Board of Governors, Charles said that he wants to function as a “connection between collectors, an essential partner for coin clubs across the country and as a strong advocate for consumer protection.” To help grow the hobby, Morgan holds that the ANA must understand that times have changed: The current hobby is different, younger, and more self-directed than ever before.

With his visionary perspective and commitment to creating relevance for new and younger collectors, I believe that Charles has the right mindset and feels a deep responsibility to foster and carry forward an ANA that is indispensable to both collectors and dealers as we move into the future together.

Please join me in voting for Charles Morgan for the ANA Board of Governors.

Best wishes,

Mark Salzberg

NGC Chairman

