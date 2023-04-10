American Numismatic Association (ANA) members are encouraged to share their ideas and research with fellow hobbyists by delivering a Money Talks presentation at the 2023 World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 8-12 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Those interested in giving a Money Talks presentation should submit an online proposal at money.org/numismatic-events/money-talks. Proposals are due no later than Friday, April 14. The talks will take place Thursday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 11.

The informative 30- to 45-minute Money Talks are presented by some of the hobby’s most noted authorities and allow collectors to share their expertise with the numismatic community. Presentations from previous shows include “Siege Notes: The Currency of War”, “Strategies to Dispose of Your Collection”, and “Curious Currency of the World.”

Money Talks presentations should be accompanied by digital images. Contact Paula Knepper, the ANA’s eLearning program coordinator, at (719) 482-9852 for additional information.

Proposals can be submitted online or emailed to [email protected].

The annual ANA World’s Fair of Money is considered the biggest week in numismatics. The event traditionally features expansive educational forums led by notable speakers sharing their numismatic expertise; exhibits of rare treasures from private collectors and the American Numismatic Association’s Money Museum; hundreds of dealers buying and selling numismatic items in all price ranges; and one or more auctions.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

