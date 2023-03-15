The American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) 2023 National Money Show in Phoenix, Arizona, welcomed 4,306 people to the three-day event, held March 2-4 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“Attendance exceeded our expectations,” says ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “Remarkably, nearly 1,900 nonmembers attended the show, which far surpassed the number of ANA members in Arizona.”

“Thanks to increased security measures, the Association was able to offer a secure environment for our attendees to pursue their favorite hobby,” adds ANA Events Director Jennifer Ackerman.

During the show’s opening ceremonies, which were attended by Director of the United States Mint Ventris C. Gibson, ANA President Dr. Ralph Ross presented National Money Show Host Chair Gloria M. Conner with the ANA Goodfellow Award in recognition of her service. Ross also recognized the host clubs – the Arizona Territorial Coin Club, Phoenix Coin Club, Four Peaks Coin Club, and Mesa Coin Club – with the Lewis S. Werner Host Club Award.

“I’m always inspired by our staff, volunteers, and host clubs. We owe the success of our conventions to them,” says Ross.

The event featured 482 dealers (at 216 tables) buying and selling coins, paper currency, and related items; a wide range of numismatic educational presentations led by notable speakers; an online sale by Classical Numismatic Group, LLC (CNG); and exhibits of priceless rarities from private collections and the ANA’s Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Museum Showcase featured a bevy of rarities, including three of the first U.S. dimes; a 1933 eagle (gold $10); Renaissance-era medals; a collection of Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation notes, including a $100 trillion specimen from 2008; and select items from the recently acquired Baker-Manley Collection of Washington medals. Dwight N. Manley donated this namesake collection to the Museum in August 2021.

Collector exhibits are always popular, and the displays at this year’s National Money Show were world-class and informative. Attendees enjoyed 17 displays on topics ranging from Israel’s coin designs and Great Depression-era scrip to the U.S. Mint’s involvement with the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. On Saturday afternoon, the ANA recognized the educational displays with an exhibit awards presentation and reception.

Collectors also took advantage of the many educational opportunities available, including a technical seminar on counterfeit detection and 10 free “Money Talks” presentations from numismatic experts.

The Kids Zone offered young collectors a plethora of activities to engage them in coin collecting, including a Treasure Trivia game where 127 budding collectors learned about numismatics and earned prizes as they explored the bourse floor in search of answers to trivia questions. A Young Collectors Corner taught by ANA Numismatic Educator Sam Gelberd offered basic information about the hobby to a group of 12 young enthusiasts.

CNG served as an official auctioneer of the 2023 National Money Show. The online sale featured loads of rarities, such as a Mint State-62 Wire Rim Saint-Gaudens double eagle (gold $20) certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and selections from the Gasvoda Collection of Byzantine coinage. Online bidders pushed sales to $450,800 USD, far exceeding the pre-auction estimate of $266,000.

The ANA’s Dr. George F. Heath Society, a donor-recognition guild introduced last year, held an exclusive meeting Thursday evening that was attended by 37 members. This group is devoted to supporting the mission of the ANA and its programming needs, while expanding, educating, and inspiring the collecting community. To learn more about the Heath Society or to become a member, visit money.org/heath-society.

Organizations contributing to the success of the convention include corporate sponsors: GreatCollections, Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), NGC, and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG); sponsors: ANACS, Angel Dee’s Coins and Collectibles, BJ’s Stamps & Coins, Coleman Foster, RoundTable Trading, and U.S. Coins; and Classical Numismatic Group (CNG), an official auctioneer of the 2023 National Money Show.

The next ANA convention is the 2023 World’s Fair of Money, to be held August 8-12 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The 2024 National Money Show is slated for March 14-16, 2024, at The Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, .

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

