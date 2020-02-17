By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Numismatic Crime Residential Burglary – Tennessee

Detectives with Williamson County, Tennessee are investigating a residential burglary that resulted in the loss of a large number of coins.

Here is a partial listing of the stolen coins:

1951, $.05, Proof Jefferson, PR67 toned, ANACS 5309758

1955, $.05, Proof Jefferson, PR67 toned, ANACS 5309762

1923, $1.00, Peace Silver Dollar, MS64 bright luster, ANACS 5320471

1902-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, MS63 DDO eye & ear, HL40, NGC 1988362-288

1881-S, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, MS64 super nice, PCGS 38679658

1953, $.05, Proof Jefferson, problem-free coin – RAW

1953, $.10, Proof Roosevelt, Silver, Gem mintage 128,000 – RAW

1886, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, uncirculated coin, nice grade – RAW

1883-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, uncirculated, end roll tone – RAW

1908, $20.00, Gold coin, MS62 no motto, ANACS 5325574

1886-S, $5.00, Gold coin, EF45 cleaned, ANACS 5325575

1978-S, $1.00, Ike Dollar, Proof, ANACS 5325576

1900-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, ANACS 5325577

1879-CC, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, Capped Die, Top 100, VF cleaned, ANACS 5325578

1944-S, $.50, Tooled, EF45 cleaned, ANACS 5325579

No Date, $.25, Standing Liberty 1917-1924, O3, ANACS 5325580

1976, $.25, AU50, ANACS 5325581

1966, $.10, EF45, ANACS 5325582

1970-D, $.10, corroded, EF45, ANACS 5325583

1977-D, $.10, AU58, ANACS 5325584

1999-D, $.10, MS63, ANACS 5325585

1902, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325586

1907, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325587

1911, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325588

1847, $.01, corroded, VF, ANACS 5325589

1896, $.01, G06, ANACS 5325590

1906, $.01, damaged, VG, ANACS 5325591

1907, $.01, damaged, VG, ANACS 5325592

1943, $.01, corroded, EF, ANACS 5325593

Detectives are also looking for any dealer who may have done business with either one of the following individuals:

William “Bradley” Caldwell

Columbia, TN 38401

Russel Arden Shelton

Nashville, TN

Anyone with information on this Numismatic Crime please contact Detective Scott Keen at (615) 790-5554 ext. 3226 or scott.keen@williamsoncounty-tn.gov, RE: Case # 2020-935.

Missing/Stolen Coins

An express mail package being shipped from New York to Hawaii has been reported missing/stolen. The package arrived in Hawaii but the recipient claims that the package was taken out of the P.O. Box

The package contained the following Morgan dollars:

1901 NGC AU-55 cert #4260353-035

1884-S PCGS AU-58 cert #29459567

1893-O PCGS AU-58 cert#36114788

Gang Activity and Numismatic Crime

The Numismatic Crime subjects pictured below entered a Cincinnati, Ohio coin shop displaying a large amount of cash and wanted to buy gold coins. The M.O. is similar to previous offenses that occurred across the country in the latter part of 2019.

Working with our European law enforcement partners we have identified the two subjects.

Notes Recovered

NCIC has been advised by Jhon E. Cash Rare Currency of Highland Village, Texas, that both $5,000 notes have been found. No further details can be released at this time.

FR#2220-F(FA Block) SN F00000198A ppF PMG VF20

FR#2221-G(GA Block) SN 00001168A ppD PMG Choice XF45

Residential Burglary – Iowa

Detectives with the Cedar Rapids, Iowa police department are investigating a residential burglary that resulted in the loss of a collection valued at $115,000.

The coins were all graded by PCGS and include the second-highest-graded Jefferson nickel set from 1938-2020.

List of Stolen Coins (link to Google Docs spreadsheet)

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

