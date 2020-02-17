By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Numismatic Crime Residential Burglary – Tennessee
Detectives with Williamson County, Tennessee are investigating a residential burglary that resulted in the loss of a large number of coins.
Here is a partial listing of the stolen coins:
- 1951, $.05, Proof Jefferson, PR67 toned, ANACS 5309758
- 1955, $.05, Proof Jefferson, PR67 toned, ANACS 5309762
- 1923, $1.00, Peace Silver Dollar, MS64 bright luster, ANACS 5320471
- 1902-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, MS63 DDO eye & ear, HL40, NGC 1988362-288
- 1881-S, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, MS64 super nice, PCGS 38679658
- 1953, $.05, Proof Jefferson, problem-free coin – RAW
- 1953, $.10, Proof Roosevelt, Silver, Gem mintage 128,000 – RAW
- 1886, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, uncirculated coin, nice grade – RAW
- 1883-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, uncirculated, end roll tone – RAW
- 1908, $20.00, Gold coin, MS62 no motto, ANACS 5325574
- 1886-S, $5.00, Gold coin, EF45 cleaned, ANACS 5325575
- 1978-S, $1.00, Ike Dollar, Proof, ANACS 5325576
- 1900-O, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, ANACS 5325577
- 1879-CC, $1.00, Morgan Silver Dollar, Capped Die, Top 100, VF cleaned, ANACS 5325578
- 1944-S, $.50, Tooled, EF45 cleaned, ANACS 5325579
- No Date, $.25, Standing Liberty 1917-1924, O3, ANACS 5325580
- 1976, $.25, AU50, ANACS 5325581
- 1966, $.10, EF45, ANACS 5325582
- 1970-D, $.10, corroded, EF45, ANACS 5325583
- 1977-D, $.10, AU58, ANACS 5325584
- 1999-D, $.10, MS63, ANACS 5325585
- 1902, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325586
- 1907, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325587
- 1911, $.05, VG10, ANACS 5325588
- 1847, $.01, corroded, VF, ANACS 5325589
- 1896, $.01, G06, ANACS 5325590
- 1906, $.01, damaged, VG, ANACS 5325591
- 1907, $.01, damaged, VG, ANACS 5325592
- 1943, $.01, corroded, EF, ANACS 5325593
Detectives are also looking for any dealer who may have done business with either one of the following individuals:
William “Bradley” Caldwell
Columbia, TN 38401
Russel Arden Shelton
Nashville, TN
Anyone with information on this Numismatic Crime please contact Detective Scott Keen at (615) 790-5554 ext. 3226 or scott.keen@williamsoncounty-tn.gov, RE: Case # 2020-935.
Missing/Stolen Coins
An express mail package being shipped from New York to Hawaii has been reported missing/stolen. The package arrived in Hawaii but the recipient claims that the package was taken out of the P.O. Box
The package contained the following Morgan dollars:
- 1901 NGC AU-55 cert #4260353-035
- 1884-S PCGS AU-58 cert #29459567
- 1893-O PCGS AU-58 cert#36114788
Gang Activity and Numismatic Crime
The Numismatic Crime subjects pictured below entered a Cincinnati, Ohio coin shop displaying a large amount of cash and wanted to buy gold coins. The M.O. is similar to previous offenses that occurred across the country in the latter part of 2019.
Working with our European law enforcement partners we have identified the two subjects.
Notes Recovered
NCIC has been advised by Jhon E. Cash Rare Currency of Highland Village, Texas, that both $5,000 notes have been found. No further details can be released at this time.
- FR#2220-F(FA Block) SN F00000198A ppF PMG VF20
- FR#2221-G(GA Block) SN 00001168A ppD PMG Choice XF45
Residential Burglary – Iowa
Detectives with the Cedar Rapids, Iowa police department are investigating a residential burglary that resulted in the loss of a collection valued at $115,000.
The coins were all graded by PCGS and include the second-highest-graded Jefferson nickel set from 1938-2020.
List of Stolen Coins (link to Google Docs spreadsheet)
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.
* * *
