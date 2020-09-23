Leaders in numismatics are essential for helping others to grow within the hobby. Whether that leadership is provided through teaching, mentoring, research, writing, or leading conventions and shows, these activities help foster learning for all collectors. The American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) biggest influencers were recognized during two virtual awards programs on September 1 and 2.

Mentors who ensure the growth of the hobby by encouraging and guiding the next generation of numismatists are honored with the Lawrence J. Gentile Sr. Memorial Award for Outstanding Adult Advisor. This year the award went to Brian Fanton of Hiawatha, Iowa, during the Sept. 1 award ceremony. Fanton is actively involved in several local and regional numismatic organizations, including the Hiawatha Coin Club (which he founded in 2004), the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club, the Iowa Numismatic Association, and the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS).

This experienced hobbyist is happy to share his knowledge, accumulated over nearly six decades of collecting, with eager youngsters. Fanton conducts Boy and Girl Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge workshops in his home state and also donates supplies to Scout classes nationwide. Additionally, the U.S. Navy veteran travels to elementary schools to give talks to thousands of children. He also welcomes youth to his shop, BE’s Coins & More, where he shares the allure of numismatics and offers a “smile discount” at the register.

Fanton has been a life member of the ANA since 1989, and in that time he has won an assortment of accolades, including a Presidential Award (1998), the Adna G. Wilde Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence (2012), and the Farran Zerbe Memorial Award for Distinguished Service (2017). He has served on the Education Committee for 16 years and as an ANA District Representative for more than 20 years.

Each year since 1971, the American Numismatic Association has recognized the best journals and newsletters produced by ANA-member organizations. Entries in this year’s Barbara J. Gregory Outstanding Club Publications competition were recognized for excellence on Sept. 1 and were judged in four categories: regional, local, specialty, and electronic.

Regional Clubs:

Third – The Clarion, Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (Richard Jewell, editor)

Second – TNA News, Texas Numismatic Association (Ann Marie Avants, editor)

First – The MichMatist, Michigan State Numismatic Society (Michael Strub, editor)

Local Clubs:

Third – Stephen James CSRA Coin Club Newsletter, Stephen James CSRA Coin Club (Arno Safran, editor)

Second – SVCC Newsletter, Sacramento Valley Coin Club (Patrick Carpenter, editor)

First – Pocket Change, Albuquerque Coin Club (Phil Vitale, editor)

Specialty Clubs:

Third – ErrorScope, CONECA (Allan Anderson, editor)

Second – International Bank Note Society Journal, International Bank Note Society (Alexander Kort, editor)

First – The Asylum, Numismatic Bibliomania Society (Maria Fanning, editor)

Electronic Newsletters:

Third – Double Shift, Greater Houston Coin Club (John Barber, editor)

Second – The Mint Master, Utah Numismatic Society (Douglas Nyholm, editor)

First – The SCanner, South Carolina Numismatic Association (Stephen Kuhl, editor)

The spirit of the late Glenn Smedley lives on in this year’s recipients of the ANA’s annual Glenn Smedley Memorial Award, which were recognized Sept. 2, during the Service Awards. Five members who embody an exceptionally positive attitude, possess strong communication skills, promote goodwill and cooperation, and demonstrate dependability were honored.

• Eve Barber of The Woodlands, Texas, has actively participated in the Greater Houston Coin Club since 1994. She maintains an active database of more than 800 student participants in the group’s Coins for A’s program. Her collecting interests include horse pesos of Mexico and the puffin coinage of Lundy Island. She has exhibited on both of these topics at local and regional shows. Barber received the Greater Houston Coin Club’s Townsend Award in 2010.

• Cindy Calhoun is a well-known figure in The Elongated Collectors (TEC) and has led the organization as president since 2017. Noting the difficulty of acquiring new elongates, Calhoun has placed more than 30 nonportable elongate machines at tourist attractions across the United States and has designed more than 400 rolling dies. A certified ANA exhibit judge, Calhoun has shown eight competitive displays at the last six World’s Fair of Money conventions. She also is a welcome fixture at ANA conventions, where she has manned the TEC club for many years.

• Wayne Homren has served in multiple offices in many local, regional and national organizations. Homren is willing to pitch in wherever he is needed, whether that means leading an organization or providing grunt work on a project. He’s well-known in the numismatic community for launching in 1998 The E-Sylum, a weekly newsletter for members of the Numismatic Bibliomania Society (NBS). Homren serves as editor to this day, and has had a hand in publishing more than 25,000 articles since the newsletter’s inception.

• Bob Jones, ANA life member and U.S. Navy veteran, has served the Association as a District Representative for Kentucky since 2009 and is vice president of the Bluegrass Coin Club (2016-present). A knowledgeable collector, Jones completed the ANA’s Numismatic Diploma Program in 2010. He has taught more than a dozen courses at the ANA Summer Seminar since 2008.

• David Menchell has twice lectured on the topic of medals at the annual Coinage of the Americas Conference and has taught courses on medals at the Association’s Summer Seminar. In 2017 Menchell donated more than 500 medals to the ANA Edward C. Rochette Money Museum for use in educational courses. He’s also published many well-researched articles on 17th- and 18th-century tokens and medals. Menchell has served as an ANA District Representative for New York City for the last 15 years. He’s also a certified ANA exhibit judge.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 28,000-plus members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

