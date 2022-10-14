PAN Civil War Showcase Features Financial Legacies of the War

Three days, eight programs, and multiple exhibits featuring storytellers/authors and Living History Characters “President Abe Lincoln” and “General William T. Sherman”.

Hosted jointly by two non-profit organizations, the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (PAN) Foundation (501c3) and No Small Change Programs are offering eight Civil War Money Stories along with displays and exhibits. See the complete PAN Fall Coin Show schedule at www.PANcoins.org.

Suitable for all ages and the “casually curious”. Presentations include intrigue (the “Dents Run Lost Union Gold”), Conjecture (“What Money Was In Your Pockets, President Lincoln?”), Personalities (“Banker Before the War: William T. Sherman’s Gold Rush Days & Treasury Girls”) and Memorabilia: (“Confederate Currency, WRC and GAR Medals”).

When: October 20, 21, and 22 – Storyteller Schedule below

Location: Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd, Monroeville PA

Cost: There is no cost to attend.

Parking/Accessibility: Parking is free and the facility is fully accessible.

* * *

Civil War Showcase Storytelling Schedule

All times Eastern Standard. Schedule subject to change.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

1:00 PM “ Sumptuous Southern Stories of Missing Confederate Money”

2:00 PM “Confiscated Confederate Currency and CSA Note Signers”

2:30 PM “Money Mysteries: Update on Union Gold Lost in 1863 at Dents Run, PA”

3:00 PM “William T. Sherman and the SS Central America Gold: Uncle Billy Was a Banker”

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

11:00 AM “Civil War Medals and Memorabilia: GAR, WRC, Sanitary Fairs”

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

10:30 AM “William T. Sherman and the SS Central America Gold: Uncle Billy Was a Banker”

11:00 AM “Civil War’s Loyal Women: Treasury Girls North & South

12:00 NOON: “Money Matters of the Civil War: Interviews with “President Lincoln” and “General William T. Sherman”

* * *

Civil War Showcase/No Small Change Programs by Forest Glen Commonwealth, Inc., a Maryland-based 501c3 non-profit organization formed in 1999. Contact Rebecca Rush at [email protected] for more information.

