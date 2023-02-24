PNG 2023 YN Scholarship Competition Announced

For the first time since the COVID pandemic began in 2020, the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) will provide a scholarship to a deserving young numismatist (YN) to attend one of the six-day sessions of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Now that the pandemic has subsided and the ANA is back to its full Summer Seminar programming this year, we are delighted to resume our long tradition of providing a YN scholarship for the popular, annual ANA educational programs. The PNG scholarship will cover airfare, tuition for one of the two 2023 Summer Seminar sessions, meals, and five nights of dormitory accommodations on the campus of Colorado College, the site of the ANA headquarters,” said PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

“All young numismatists between the ages of 13 and 22 are eligible to enter and are cordially invited to apply for the scholarship, but time is short. Entrants must submit a short essay outlining why they should be chosen as this year’s scholarship recipient. The deadline for receipt of the entries is Friday, March 31, 2023,” explained Brueggeman.

Entries must include the applicant’s name and contact information. The essays can be sent by email to [email protected] or by mail to the PNG Executive Director, 28441 Rancho California Road, Suite 106, Temecula, CA 92590.

The two separate ANA Summer Seminar six-day sessions will be held from Saturday, June 17, to Thursday, June 22, and from Saturday, June 24, to Thursday, June 29, 2023. Participants ranging from teenagers to seniors take class instruction on specific coin and paper money collecting topics or the hobby’s technical and business aspects.

Additional information about the ANA Summer Seminar can be found on the ANA website at www.money.org/summer-seminar/register.

The PNG is a nonprofit organization composed of many of the top rare coin and paper money dealers in the United States and four other countries. PNG member-dealers must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise. For additional information about PNG or the young numismatists scholarship program, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org or call (951) 587-8300.

