PNG Expels Member Jason Bradford

The Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) voted on April 8, 2021, to expel member Jason Bradford for conduct prejudicial to the PNG.

Bradford, of Legacy Currency Grading, joined the PNG in 2015 as member #765, and his membership was suspended in July 2019. PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman said that in accordance with PNG Bylaws, after an ongoing review of the matter the Board of Directors voted to expel Jason Bradford rather than reinstate his membership in the organization or accept his resignation.

The Professional Numismatists Guild is a nonprofit trade association composed of the country’s top rare coin and paper money dealers who must adhere to a Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise.

