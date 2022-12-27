PNG Now Accepting 2023 Awards Nominations

The Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) is now accepting nominations for its 2023 awards, according to PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

“The PNG publicly recognizes outstanding achievements in the hobby and the profession by honoring deserving recipients with prestigious awards. We cordially welcome and strongly encourage nominations from all collectors and dealers,” said Brueggeman.

The award winners will be announced on April 26, 2023, during the 2023 PNG Day banquet to be held in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) convention in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois.

Award nominations must be submitted by February 15, 2023, and should be sent directly to the appropriate PNG award category officials. The categories and contacts are:

Abe Kosoff Founders Award

Presented to a PNG member-dealer with steadfast dedication to the entire numismatic community and who has made a significant contribution to the Guild or to the numismatic fraternity. The award is named after PNG’s Founding President who spearheaded the 1953 launch of the organization. Committee Chairs: Richard Weaver and John Feigenbaum. Emails: [email protected] and [email protected].

Sol Kaplan Award

To recognize efforts and contributions in combatting crimes against the numismatic community, this award is presented to someone who has given their time to rid the profession of fraud and thievery. The Kaplan Award is named after a former PNG President and Ohio dealer who was personally responsible for the apprehension of several people suspected of committing numismatic-related crimes. Committee Chair: Robert Brueggeman and Doug Davis. Email: [email protected] and [email protected].

Robert Friedberg Award

Presented to an author in recognition of an outstanding book or other literature. Named in honor of a publisher and author of numismatic reference books, this award is not automatically given each year. It is only given when there is deemed to be a worthy recipient or recipients. Committee Chair: James A. Simek. Email: [email protected]. Note: A copy of each book nominated for this year’s award must be submitted for delivery no later than February 15, 2023, to James A. Simek, P.O. Box 7157, Westchester, IL 60154-7157.

Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award

Presented to a numismatist for his/her extraordinary devotion to numismatics and who, over their lifetime, significantly contributed to the hobby or profession. Committee Co-Chairs: John Brush and James Sego. Emails: [email protected] and [email protected].

Significant Contribution Award

Given to those who have made exceptional, beneficial efforts over the years on behalf of PNG and the profession, and also added to the hobby. Committee Co-Chairs: Vince Wade & William Gale. Emails: [email protected] and [email protected].

Art Kagin Ambassador Award

This award is named after a former PNG President and nationally-known Iowa dealer who provided distinguished service as an advocate of numismatic goodwill. Committee Co-Chairs: Dustin Johnston and Don Rinkor. Emails: [email protected] and [email protected].

* * *

The Professional Numismatists Guild is a nonprofit trade association composed of the country’s top rare coin and paper money dealers who must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise.

For additional information about the PNG awards, contact Robert Brueggeman, PNG Executive Director, 28441 Rancho California Road, Suite 106, Temecula, CA 92590. Phone: (951) 587-8300. Email: [email protected]. Online: www.PNGdealers.org.

