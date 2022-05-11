PNG: Wayde Milas Named Professional Numismatists Guild President

Second-generation numismatist Wayde Milas, President of Rare Coin Company of America (RARCOA) in Willowbrook, Illinois, has been selected as the new President of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) for the 2022-2024 term.

Milas’ father, Ed Milas, served as PNG President from 1983 to 1985.

“Our respected, long-time PNG Executive Director, Robert Brueggeman, will be retiring next year, so my primary first goal as PNG President is to reach out to our members about the best candidates to succeed him,” said Milas who joined PNG in 2005.

“My other goals and projects as PNG President will be looking at ways to revamp and revitalize the experience of in-person shows for dealers and collectors as well as the future of PNG Days and the dealer-to-dealer PNG Trading Rooms. Another goal is to increase the number of younger dealers in the PNG ranks and how we can increase the cost/benefit ratio for them as well as all PNG members,” Milas continued.

All officers of the PNG Board of Directors also serve pro bono as officers of the non-profit Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) and oversee the ACEF’s Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force (ACTF). The volunteer task force works with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to combat counterfeit coins, banknotes and precious metals products.

“We need to find permanent funding for ACEF and ACTF. The anti-counterfeiting work and PNG’s Code of Ethics binding arbitration to mediate any disputes involving our dealer-members are the two most important activities for PNG. ACEF’s partnership with law enforcement across the country has helped remove millions of dollars in counterfeits from the marketplace and resulted in shutting down dozens of fraudulent websites selling fakes,” explained Milas. “The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) corporation and separate from PNG. All donations to ACEF are tax-deductible.”

Also selected as PNG officers for the 2022-2024 term are Vice President Don Rinkor of Rinkor Rare Coins in Santa Rosa, California; Secretary Dustin Johnston of Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas; and Treasurer John Brush of David Lawrence Rare Coins in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Other members of the Board are William Gale of Asset Marketing Service in Eagan, Minnesota; Jeff Garrett of Mid-American Rare Coin Galleries in Lexington, Kentucky; James Sego of JMS Coins in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Vincent Wade of Pinehurst Coins in Pinehurst, North Carolina; and Immediate Past President Richard Weaver of Delaware Valley Rare Coin in Broomall, Pennsylvania.

“Under PNG Bylaws, member-dealers of the organization elect the board members at large, and then the elected board members select the officers from within their group. During their April 26, 2022 meeting, the nine-member board chose the President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary,” explained Executive Director Brueggeman.

Founded in 1955, the Professional Numismatists Guild is a nonprofit organization composed of many of the country’s top rare coin and paper money experts who undergo a background check, who adhere to a strict code of ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic items, and who guarantee the authenticity of the numismatic merchandise they sell. The PNG mission statement is: Ensuring integrity, instilling confidence, and promoting professionalism for the benefit of all numismatic collectors and professionals.

A directory of member-dealers is online here and a directory of PNG Accredited Precious Metals Dealers (APMD) can be found here.

For additional information, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org or call the PNG headquarters in Temecula, California at (951) 587-8300.

