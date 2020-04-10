Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®), Numismatic Conservation Services® (NCS®) and Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®) are pleased to announce that they have been reappointed as the Official Grading and Conservation Services of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG).

PNG is a non-profit organization of numismatic professionals in the United States. Its primary mission is to make the hobby safe for collectors and investors by maintaining strict standards of excellence and ethics for its members, which include the country’s top coin and paper money dealers. The typical PNG dealer has more than 25 years of experience in the collectibles industry.

The relationship between PNG and NGC, NCS and PMG began in 2004 when NGC became the organization’s Official Grading Service for coins. In 2007, NCS became PNG’s Official Coin Conservation Service and PMG became its Official Grading Service for paper money.

From the beginning, NGC, NCS and PMG have been proud to support and promote PNG’s important mission.

Over the years, that support has taken many forms, from professionally grading and conserving collectibles submitted by PNG dealers to providing internship opportunities to participants in PNG’s mentoring program. All NGC and PMG holders reference PNG to reflect the companies’ commitment to the organization’s high ethical standards.

Robert Brueggeman, Executive Director of PNG, commented:

“NGC, NCS and PMG have provided tremendous support to our organization over the years. We are proud to endorse the companies’ services because they are the most comprehensive and trusted in the industry.”

According to Mark Salzberg, Chairman of NGC, NCS and PMG:

“Our long and ongoing relationship with PNG reflects a mutual commitment to service and integrity. We are honored to have received the stamp of approval from the most respected dealer organization in the collectibles industry, and we look forward to continuing our support for many years to come.”

NGC, NCS and PMG are also the Official Grading and Conservation Services of the American Numismatic Association (ANA). The PNG and ANA relationships represent long-term endorsements from the country’s two largest and most respected numismatic organizations.

For more information about NGC and NCS, visit NGCcoin.com, and for more information about PMG, visit PMGnotes.com.

To learn about PNG, visit PNGdealers.org.

