The ANA Money Museum’s exhibit, “Coins, Crown & Conflict: An Exploration of Cromwell’s England” – originally displayed in 2007-08 – can now be appreciated virtually. The popular exhibit was based on the history of the English Civil Wars and featured some of the great rarities of English coins (including the Petition Crown), as well as a number of early American coins.

The exhibit probes the period starting with the reign of Charles I and the English Civil Wars to the first years of the restored British monarchy under Charles II, through the coins, medals, people, and objects associated with Oliver Cromwell. Included in this display is the Geoffrey Cope Collection, one of the finest collections of coins from this period, to help tell the story of this turbulent time in English history.

The Money Museum has reopened (with new guidelines) to the public after being closed due to COVID-19. But for those that may not be able to visit in person, the museum offers a number of other virtual exhibits:

“Money of Empire: Elizabeth to Elizabeth” illustrates the development of the British Empire from its beginnings under Elizabeth I (1558-1603) to the present day. It is the museum’s current main exhibit.

"Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance" depicts the events and effects of World War I politically, economically, and socially through money and medals.

"The History of Money" explores the evolution of money over the last 10,000 years, with displays on the earliest forms of money up to modern times.

The Bebee Collection, an assemblage of over 800 individual notes and numerous uncut sheets, including spectacular rarities such as a Series 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve note.

Included in the online Museum features is a virtual collection of the Museum’s inventory that can be perused for research purposes or to see aspects of the Museum collection that are not on display. The Museum blog, “Tales from the Vault“, shares captivating stories about pieces in the vault, such as Wilbur Wright’s numismatic collection, California National bank notes, hard times tokens, and more.

The Money Museum is located at 818 N. Cascade Ave., adjacent to the campus of Colorado College and next door to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. Current museum hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular admission is $8 ($6 for seniors and students). Kids 12 and under are always free. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org/money-museum.

