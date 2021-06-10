Scott Travers Endorses Charles Morgan for ANA Governor

SCOTT A. TRAVERS

Author of The Coin Collector’s Survival Manual

American Numismatic Association (ANA) Past Vice President, 1997-1999

ENDORSES

CHARLES MORGAN

Candidate for ANA Governor 2021

Elections are about the future, but never more so than this year, as we recover from a devastating global pandemic.

We can have a visionary capable of leading us into the future with the latest technologies our world has to offer. We can have an inspirational leader with the intelligence, ability, and motivation to take the ANA off the path of stagnation and status quo and put it on the fast track to a fresh, new start.

We can have a man of practicality and intelligence who transforms the ANA’s educational programs into an innovative learning curriculum used at the regional and local levels that bolster and multiply club outreach.

We can have a sustainable future that will support rich educational programs for our children, our grandchildren, and for generations to come.

Charles Morgan is that visionary and leader who can make these things happen without deaccessioning the ANA’s museum holdings or mortgaging our future. I’ve known Charles for years, and I know he’s capable of translating his hopes and goals and aspirations and dreams into a practical and viable working reality for the hobby and science of numismatics.

In just the blink of an eye and the click of a camera, Charles Morgan has created unrivaled online content and championed its wide availability to millions. He has published many thousands of articles, hundreds of podcasts and videos, and has become an indispensable source of numismatic information in all of its forms.

I extend to Charles Morgan my highest recommendation and strongest endorsement for election to the ANA Board of Governors.

The ANA needs Charles Morgan.

Please give Charles your vote before voting closes on July 1, 2021.

