The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is currently accepting submissions for the 2023 Barbara J. Gregory Outstanding Club Publications competition. Awards will be presented in four categories: local, regional, specialty, and electronic. The contest is open to member clubs that are current with their ANA dues, and do not have an elected or salaried ANA officer as an editor or assistant editor. Each publication may enter only one category. If a publication qualifies for more than one category, such as local and electronic, then the submitter may choose under which category to enter.

Submissions for all categories must include just three samples of publications from 2022 and can be either mailed or emailed. Also required are the category of submission (local, regional, specialty, or electronic); the editor’s name; and the name, address, phone number, and email address of the submitter. Completed submissions must be postmarked or emailed no later than April 1.

Judging Criteria

Publications are rated on a scale of 1 to 5 (1-poor, 5-excellent) in the following areas: General appearance/appeal; consistency of format; neatness/readability; presentation of club-related news; presentation of numismatic/scholarly information; aptness/quality of illustrations; and originality/creativity. The size of the club and the amount of funds expended is not a factor in judging.

Completed electronic entries can be emailed to Olivia McCommons at [email protected]. All others should be sent to:

Outstanding Club Publications Competition

ANA Publications Department

c/o Olivia McCommons

818 N. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Honors will be presented at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh.

To view the submission guide online and to see past winners, visit money.org/outstanding-club-publications. For more information, contact [email protected].

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

