Background of the Saint-Gaudens $20 Doube Eagle The Saint-Gaudens double eagle is one of the most famous of all American coin types. Its existence came only at the insistence of President Theodore Roosevelt, who sought for years to beautiful America’s humdrum coin designs. Saint-Gaudens’ involvement in the process was meant to be more far-reaching than it turned out to be. The artist set out to redesign every denomination of America’s circulating coinage but fell seriously ill before this plan could truly come to fruition. In fact, what we have in the form of the Saint Gaudens-designed $10 and $20 gold coins were actually only made possible due to the work of Saint Gaudens’ assistant Henry Hering. The Mint’s first strikings of this $20 design came in the form of two dozen Proofs, which were struck in March, each coin requiring nine impressions to realize the full detail of Saint-Gaudens’ high relief design. The Mint’s engraving department, led by Chief Engraver Charles Barber, was adamant that the high relief models were completely impractical for use in striking circulating coins. Barber is often slandered in numismatic circles as being entitled, hard to deal with, and unprofessional to his peers in the U.S. Mint engraving department and to outside artists. This could not be farther from the truth, and in the case of the double eagle design, he was absolutely correct! All double eagles struck in 1907 and most struck in 1908 lack the motto "In God We Trust" and are referred to as No Motto types. "With Motto" double eagles were struck from 1908 through 1933 when production of the coin was terminated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt's executive orders recalling all privately owned gold. Design The obverse features a full-length image of Liberty, facing forward, with an olive branch in her extended left hand and a raised torch in her extended right hand. Draped in a long, flowing gown, her hair is swept to the left. Some describe her as striding forward; the foot of her left leg rests on a large rock (in front of which are oak leaves), difficult terrain through which to be walking. To Liberty's right, at the bottom of the coin, the sun is visible behind a depiction of the United States Capitol building. Rays from the sun extend upward from behind the Capitol and Liberty to about the level of Liberty's waist. At the top of the coin is the word LIBERTY, the torch separating I and B. Forty-six tiny six-pointed stars (48 stars from 1912 forward) are arrayed just inside the flat rim, forming a circle broken only at the bottom. The date, in 'Arabic' numerals, is at the right bottom, above the rock, and a monogram of the designer's initials ASG is below the date. With Motto Saints were minted in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco; D and S mintmarks are located above the date. The crest of the sun appears again on the reverse, at the bottom with rays extending upward nearly to the top of coin behind a majestic left-facing eagle, wings uplifted in flight. In an arc above the sun is IN GOD WE TRUST, the words separated by centered triangular dots. At the top is UNITED STATES OF AMERICA in a concentric arc next to the flat rim, with TWENTY DOLLARS just below in another arc. The words of both phrases are separated by centered triangular dots, and the text is also in front of the sun's rays. E PLURIBUS UNUM in raised letters, with 13 separating raised stars, is on the edge of the coin.  

Submissions for the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) annual Young Numismatist Literary Awards competition are being accepted through April 1. The awards were established to encourage young writers in three age groups, all of whom will compete for cash awards and numismatic books.

Article submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges that includes Bill Fivaz, Mitch Sanders and Kenneth Bressett.

Eligibility

To compete in this year’s competition, participants must be ANA members. Submitted articles will focus on a numismatic topic of the competitor’s choice.

Bill Fivaz Young Numismatist Literary Award

  • Ages: 8-12

Article should display basic knowledge of a numismatic topic. Creativity and original conclusions are encouraged. Suggested length: 450-900 words.

Q. David Bowers Young Numismatist Literary Award

  • Ages: 13-17

Article should display advanced knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are encouraged. A bibliographic list of sources is recommended, but not required. Suggested length: 900-1,800 words.

Kenneth E. Bressett Young Numismatist Literary Award

  • Ages: 18-22

Article should display in-depth knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are required, as is a bibliographic list of sources. Inclusion of charts, graphs, tables or other illustrations is encouraged. Suggested length: 1,800-3,600 words.

Guidelines for Submissions

When submitting articles:

  • Provide ANA-member number, category of submission and contact information (email, phone number and address) on the first page.
  • Include author’s name and award category in the file name.
  • Submissions are accepted in Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF format only.
  • Up to three submissions per author are allowed.
  • Submissions previously published in The Numismatist will not be accepted.

Award Structure

The following prizes will be awarded in each of the age categories:

First Place

  • Certificate and $500 cash prize, plus a $500 voucher to help build a personal library of numismatic books produced by Whitman Publishing (international winners will be required to pay book shipping costs).

Second Place

  • Certificate, plus a $200 book voucher from Whitman Publishing.

Third Place

  • Certificate, plus a $100 book voucher from Whitman Publishing.
  • Completed entries should be emailed to [email protected].

For additional information, please contact [email protected].

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

