Submissions for the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) annual Young Numismatist Literary Awards competition are being accepted through April 1. The awards were established to encourage young writers in three age groups, all of whom will compete for cash awards and numismatic books.

Article submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges that includes Bill Fivaz, Mitch Sanders and Kenneth Bressett.

Eligibility

To compete in this year’s competition, participants must be ANA members. Submitted articles will focus on a numismatic topic of the competitor’s choice.

Bill Fivaz Young Numismatist Literary Award

Ages: 8-12

Article should display basic knowledge of a numismatic topic. Creativity and original conclusions are encouraged. Suggested length: 450-900 words.

Q. David Bowers Young Numismatist Literary Award

Ages: 13-17

Article should display advanced knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are encouraged. A bibliographic list of sources is recommended, but not required. Suggested length: 900-1,800 words.

Kenneth E. Bressett Young Numismatist Literary Award

Ages: 18-22

Article should display in-depth knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are required, as is a bibliographic list of sources. Inclusion of charts, graphs, tables or other illustrations is encouraged. Suggested length: 1,800-3,600 words.

Guidelines for Submissions

When submitting articles:

Provide ANA-member number, category of submission and contact information (email, phone number and address) on the first page.

Include author’s name and award category in the file name.

Submissions are accepted in Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF format only.

or format only. Up to three submissions per author are allowed.

Submissions previously published in The Numismatist will not be accepted.

Award Structure

The following prizes will be awarded in each of the age categories:

First Place

Certificate and $500 cash prize, plus a $500 voucher to help build a personal library of numismatic books produced by Whitman Publishing (international winners will be required to pay book shipping costs).

Second Place

Certificate, plus a $200 book voucher from Whitman Publishing.

Third Place

Certificate, plus a $100 book voucher from Whitman Publishing.

Completed entries should be emailed to [email protected] .

For additional information, please contact [email protected].

