Coin of the Year Ceremony Moves to World’s Fair of Money

It’s a big year for the Coin of the Year Awards (COTY). Not only will the program celebrate 40 years, but it will also conduct an in-person awards ceremony after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In partnership with the American Numismatic Association (ANA), the ceremony will be held during the 2023 World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event is set for 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The Coin of the Year program is an internationally conducted competition presented by World Coin News to recognize and encourage outstanding coin design and innovation in coin production worldwide. This 40th program will honor coins dated 2022 in 10 categories of competition and one overall winner as decided by an international panel of judges.

“As we mark Coin of the Year’s 40-year milestone of honoring the best of the best in coins from around the world, we are excited to be celebrating with an in-person ceremony,” said Maggie Pahl, COTY co-coordinator. “We welcome the World’s Fair of Money as a sponsor and look forward to holding our event in conjunction with one of the world’s premier numismatics shows.”

“The COTY awards are a wonderful opportunity for coin collectors to engage their interest in the finest modern coins produced worldwide,” said Kim Kiick, executive director of the American Numismatic Association. “The ANA is thrilled to host the COTY awards at our World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh this August, which we see as the start of a beautiful collaboration.”

The COTY nominee selection process began with 500 coins from 50 countries, with a judging panel of 100 experts from around the world voting to determine 10 deserving coins in 10 categories of competition. That same panel then narrows it down to 10 finalists: the winner of each category. A final vote determines one of those 10 coins to earn top honors, the Coin of the Year.

“We began with 25 percent more coins and 50 percent more nominators this year and produced a head-turning array of wonderful coinage for the 40th COTY 100,” said Tom Michael, COTY co-coordinator. “We’re pleased as can be to honor the 10 that rise to the top at this year’s World’s Fair of Money.”