Acclaimed artist Emily Damstra, whose designs are now on 11 United States coins including the new reverse of the popular Type II American Silver Eagle, will hand sign a poster size (30 by 42 inches) canvas print of her eagle artwork and donate it to the American Numismatic Association (ANA) at the Admissions area immediately outside Hall A of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, Illinois, site of the 2021 Chicago World’s Fair of Money.

When:

10 am, Thursday, August 12, 2021

Who:

The following individuals will be participating in the signing event:

Emily Damstra

A participant in the United States Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program who has designed over 40 coins and medals for the United States Mint and the Royal Canadian Mint including the reverse of the new Type II 2021 silver American Eagle.

Kim Kiick

Executive Director of the American Numismatic Association

Col. Steve Ellsworth

2019-2021 President of the American Numismatic Association

Dr. Ralph Ross

2021-2023 President of the American Numismatic Association

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its nearly 28,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

