Attendees to the National Money Show, March 2-4, can see $100 million of historic numismatic treasures

Collectors and dealers can enjoy a double-play of numismatics and professional baseball during the American Numismatic Association (ANA) 2023 National Money Show in Phoenix, Arizona, March 2-4. Attendees can also save significant money on hotel accommodations by booking early with special ANA rates.

“Cactus League baseball will be underway throughout the Phoenix area at the time of the 2023 National Money Show, and collectors can take advantage of the convenient timing and location of the convention,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick.

“The National Money Show will provide an all-star line-up with access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventories at all price levels, exhibits of rare and historical treasures including special Museum Showcase displays from the ANA’s Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, and educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists,” explained Kiick.

The show will be held in Hall F of the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd Street in downtown Phoenix.

The multi-million-dollar Museum Showcase will provide an opportunity to see in person some of the world’s most famous numismatic treasures. Highlights include:

The Bebee Collection Class III 1804 Draped Bust dollar valued at $4 million and 1913 Liberty Head nickel valued at $3 million.

valued at $4 million and valued at $3 million. Historic two-centuries-old George Washington commemorative medals from the Baker-Manley Collection .

from the . “Funny money” error banknotes from the Bebee Collection .

. A superb condition, $1 million 1943 bronze and $37,000 1944 zinc-coated steel wrong planchet error Lincoln cents .

and $37,000 wrong planchet error . One of the less than 40 known surviving 1933 Indian Head Eagle $10 gold coins, valued at $425,000.

gold coins, valued at $425,000. 1796 and 1797 Draped Bust dimes , the first years of United States Mint production of that denomination.

and , the first years of production of that denomination. Examples of historic 14th- and 15th-century Renaissance medals from the Menchell Collection .

from the . An exhibit of Zimbabwe inflation banknotes including an example of the famous $100 trillion note issued in 2008 when hyperinflation reached an estimated 79.6 billion percent per month in that African country.

Public hours for the Phoenix National Money Show are Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3 from 10 am to 5:30 pm, and Saturday, March 4, from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Admission on Thursday and Friday is $10 for adults. ANA members, children 12 and under, and active duty and retired military personnel with valid ID with up to three guests are admitted free. Admission is free for everyone on Saturday.

Hotel reservations and additional show information are available at NationalMoneyShow.com or by calling the American Numismatic Association at (800) 367-9723.