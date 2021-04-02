The American Numismatic Association (ANA) has selected Colorado Springs, Colorado, as the host city for the 2022 National Money Show. The event is scheduled for March 10-12, 2022 at the historic Broadmoor resort.

“We’re excited to host the 2022 National Money Show in the ANA’s backyard,” says Kim Kiick, ANA executive director. “The Broadmoor will offer attendees a true resort experience, but without the customary resort pricing. Collectors will be pleased with the unmatched accommodations and amenities the property offers.”

The Broadmoor is an iconic Colorado resort and is one of the most celebrated hotels in the world. Its distinctive blend of history, luxury, and impeccable service has made it the longest-running consecutive winner of both the AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Five-Star awards.

The ANA has negotiated extremely favorable room rates for National Money Show attendees: $169 for classic rooms, $179 for superior rooms, and $199 for premier rooms. The daily resort fee of $32 per room has been waived, and overnight guests will be provided complimentary self-parking and free in-room internet.

The resort offers 17 restaurants, cafes, and lounges, legendary golf, 19 distinctive retail outlets, and an array of resort programs for guests of all ages and interests. Its 315,000 square feet of innovative event space has hosted numerous national and international conferences.

National Money Show attendees also will welcome the news that Southwest Airlines is now servicing Colorado Springs with 13 daily flights to Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, with connections to 80 cities. Other airlines servicing the Colorado Springs Airport include American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, and United.

The National Money Show provides coin collectors access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory at all price levels, a live auction, exhibits of rare and historical treasures, and educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists. The show is hosted by the nonprofit, Colorado Springs-based American Numismatic Association, which is dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 28,000-plus members and the collecting public discover and explore the world of money through an array of instructional and outreach programs.

Additional information about the American Numismatic Association is available by visiting money.org or calling (719) 632-2646. National Money Show info is available at NationalMoneyShow.com, by calling 800-482-9828 or emailing convention@money.org.