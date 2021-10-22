April 27 is PNG Day at 2022 CSNS Convention

Visitors will get an early advantage for buying, selling prior to the Central States convention

The Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) will conduct a PNG Day show on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in conjunction with the annual Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) Convention.

The 2022 PNG Day will be open to the public that day from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm in Discovery Hall on the main floor at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 North Thoreau Drive, in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois. That is the site of the CSNS 2022 convention, April 27-29.

Public admission is $5; however, admission will be free on PNG Day for everyone who with an invitation from their PNG member-dealer or by registering in advance at the PNG Events website.

“Central States officials recently announced that several dealers who are not PNG members will no longer be allowed to do business at the convention or even enter the show. The PNG fully supports the actions taken by the CSNS Board,” said PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

“No collector or dealer attending the CSNS convention or any other reputable show should have to worry about bad checks or undelivered merchandise. Every PNG dealer-member has been vetted for experience, reputation, and financial stability. Every member must adhere to a strict code of ethics in the buying or selling of numismatic merchandise,” Brueggeman emphasized.

The organization’s Code of Ethics is posted at www.PNGdealers.org/code-of-ethics.

“We appreciate the confidence PNG is showing in CSNS leadership and in the positive direction of our convention,” CSNS Convention Manager Larry Shepherd.

“The Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center is located only 13 miles from O’Hare International Airport and easily accessible from the airport by taxi, Uber, Lyft, or limo service. Information about discount rates for transportation and hotel accommodations is available on the CSNS convention website, www.CentralStatesNumismaticSociety.org,” explained Shepherd.

* * *

The Professional Numismatists Guild was founded in 1955. For additional information and a list of member-dealers, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org or call Guild headquarters in Temecula, California at (951) 587-8300.

