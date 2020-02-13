Atlanta National Money Show Awaits Collectors

Coin collectors are enthusiastically anticipating the National Money Show in Atlanta, Febuary 27-29. The three-day event, sponsored by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (ANA), is expected to attract thousands of coin collectors from Georgia and throughout the U.S. eager to buy, sell and see more than $100 million of historic numismatic treasures.

Hundreds of coin dealers will be offering the finest numismatic inventory available; the United States Mint also will be in attendance with numerous popular products. Many of the numismatic experts present will provide free, informal evaluations of the public’s old coins and paper money. Kagin’s, the official auctioneer of the show, will conduct a two-session live auction featuring a diverse selection of U.S. coins, medals, medals and Kenneth Hallenbeck’s Primitive Money Collection. A plethora of educational presentations, family activities and fascinating exhibits round out the happenings.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 and 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. ANA members can enter the show 30 minutes before the public. Last admission is 30 minutes prior to closing. Admission is $8 for adults, but ANA members and children 12 and under are always free. The event will take place in Hall D of the Cobb Galleria Centre.

For up-to-the-minute show information visit www.NationalMoneyShow.com.

Learning Experiences Await Collectors

For more than a century, the ANA has offered the finest numismatic education in the hobby, which continues in Atlanta with free hour-long Money Talks lectures. These presentations cover a variety of numismatic topics and research. Presentations take place Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-28.

Collecting Modern U.S. Mint Silver & Gold Medals for Fun & Profit – Dennis Tucker, Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Cherrypicking Scene in 2020 – Bill Fivaz and Dennis Tucker, Thursday at 11 a.m.

Counterfeit Coins in the Numismatic Market & Collector Impact – Richard Jozefiak, Thursday at 12 p.m.

Strategies to Dispose of Your Collection – Rod Gillis, Thursday at 1 p.m.

Money of Empire: Elizabeth I to Elizabeth II – Douglas Mudd, Thursday at 2 p.m.

In the Beginning…When Man Created Coins – Michael T. Shutterly, Friday at 10 a.m.

Unlocking the Mysteries of the Counterstamped Stone Mountain Half Dollar – Charles Rogers, Friday at 11 a.m.

Symbols of the Sun God on Coins of the Eccentric Emperor Elagabalus – Michael Kodysz, Friday at 12 p.m.

Abraded Die Varieties: Overlooked Oddities – David Smock, Friday at 1 p.m.

The Legacies of James B. Longacre – Ray Herz, Friday at 2 p.m.

Oh, No It Ain’t! – Sam Gelberd, Friday at 3 p.m.

The Legacy Series acquaints collectors with the legends, heroes and icons of numismatics. Moderated by Caleb Noel, managing editor of The Numismatist, this year’s Legacy Series recognizes Bill Fivaz, author of Cherrypicker’s Guide to Rare Die Varieties of United States Coins. The interview takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. in Room 105 of the Cobb Galleria Centre. Admission is free, but space is limited. Call 800-514-2646 to reserve a seat.

Family-Friendly Events and Highlights

Coin Collecting Basics: Saturday, Feb. 29, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Room 114 – This class covers the nuances of coins and paper money, and shares tips on how to collect smart.

Coin Collecting 101: Thursday-Friday, Feb. 27-28, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Booth 715 – Informal 30-minute discussions are intended for the numismatic newcomer, offering an introduction to the hobby and how to assemble a great collection.

Young Collectors Corner – A Workshop for Children: Saturday, Feb. 29, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (check-in starts at 8:30 a.m.), Room 113 – Experienced numismatists share basic information about the hobby, including coin identification and production. Scouts are required to wear their uniforms to be eligible to earn the “Coin Collecting” merit badge or the “Fun with Money” patch.

Treasure Trivia: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-29 – Families and children learn about numismatics as they explore the bourse floor in search of answers to trivia questions. This free game is scheduled during public show hours.

Spectacular Exhibits

Show attendees have the opportunity to see some of the world’s most beautiful and valuable coins, paper money and related numismatic treasures not seen anywhere else. Collector-produced exhibits are among the most popular features at every show, with individual creativity rivaled only by the quality and variety of the items on display. The Museum Showcase features rare and historic items from the ANA’s Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and includes:

The “Auraria” Collection of Dahlonega Mint Gold: A spectacular complete collection of coins from the Dahlonega Mint including all denominations, dates and varieties. This collection took over 21 years to complete and consists of 66 pieces, making it one of the greatest sets of Dahlonega gold.

Comitia Americana Medals: The Comitia Americana series are the first medals issued by the fledgling United States. Authorized during the American Revolution, these beautiful medals celebrate the leaders who successfully fought the British for our independence.

Bebee Error Notes: Rarely seen specimens from the famous Bebee collection of paper currency and uncut notes.

1913 Liberty Head Nickel: One of the five known 1913 Liberty Head nickels made under mysterious circumstances at the Philadelphia Mint.

The 1943/44 Cent Case: In 1943, to save copper for World War II, the U.S. Mint produced Lincoln cents using steel instead of the normal bronze alloy. A few 1943 Lincoln cents were mistakenly made from left over 1942 bronze blanks instead of the zinc-coated steel creating an instant sensation. The same accident occurred in 1944 when the Mint returned to bronze cents – a few of the steel cent blanks were struck as 1944 cents. On display courtesy of the Dazzling Rarities Collection.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

Thanks to the support of nine dedicated sponsors, the National Money Show is guaranteed to be one of the most entertaining and educational numismatic events of the year. Sponsors include:

Corporate Sponsors:

Kagin’s Auctions – Table 300 & 301

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) – Table 110 & 112

Other Sponsors:

Angel Dee’s Coins & Collectibles – Table 600

Carter Numismatics – Table 415

CDN Publishing

Gold and Coin Exchange – Table 510

Coleman Foster Rare Coins – Table 337 & 339

RoundTable Trading – Table 510

U.S. Coins – Table 311, 313, 410 & 412

Host Club Organizations

The ANA is grateful to the following host clubs and their many volunteers for helping to pull together all the details of putting on a show:

​Georgia Numismatic Association

Metropolitan Coin Club of Atlanta

For additional information about the show visit www.nationalmoneyshow.com or call (719) 482-9871.

