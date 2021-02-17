Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo Shifts Gears with Expanded November 2021 Bourse and Events

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Auction Will Still Be Held in June 2021

The June 3–5, 2021, Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo will not be held as the State of Maryland and the City of Baltimore continue to mitigate and recover from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The show’s management plans an expanded “Mega Bourse” for the November Expo, one of the largest numismatic events of the year. It will be held at its regular venue, the Baltimore Convention Center.

Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft said, “Our hearts go out to the front-line workers who continue to battle the pandemic, and to everyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19. We’re relieved to see progress on many fronts, but the City of Baltimore has indicated that it’s not as ready as they’d hoped it would be to realistically plan for a June Expo. We understand and respect the City’s decision to cancel large gatherings. Transportation remains a challenge, some hotels and restaurants are closed, and some venues that are open are operating with smaller workforces. These challenges will change as vaccinations move forward. While Baltimore remains as friendly and welcoming as ever, the city needs more time to gear back up and get ready to host large events and welcome thousands of Expo visitors again.”

Kraft and her Expo team are now focusing on the November 2021 Baltimore Expo, with plans to make it the largest ever.

“Our bourse will be expanded to accommodate not only the dealers who normally come to our November show, but also those who annually attend the March and June Expos. If you’re a first-time dealer and want to join in the November Mega Bourse, please get in touch. We expect that collectors and the general public will be attending in record numbers. Our goal is to have a fun, energetic Expo that’s also comfortable and safe for everyone.”

Collectors can expect a lineup of new Whitman Publishing books, and a slate of educational events and exhibits, at the November Expo.

Whitman’s Guide Book of United States Coins, known hobby-wide as the “Red Book”, celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2021. The November Baltimore Expo will be the scene of giveaways and programs in recognition of this numismatic milestone. In addition, the seventh edition of MEGA RED, the expanded 1,504-page version of the Red Book, will be available at the show. Its expanded feature section focuses on silver and modern dollars. By November, the United States Mint’s new 2021 Morgan and Peace centennial silver dollars, and the new reverse designs of the American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins, should be available for collectors.

Updates and news about the Baltimore Expo can also be found at expo.whitman.com.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will provide details of its still-scheduled March 2021 auction on their web site, www.stacksbowers.com.

For updates on COVID-19 in Maryland and elsewhere, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.

