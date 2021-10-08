Collectors and dealers are encouraged to make hotel reservations now to take advantage of special discount room rates at the historic Broadmoor resort for the March 10-12, 2022 National Money Show in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to officials of the American Numismatic Association (ANA).

Attendees can register for the show in advance and get hotel booking information at money.org/NationalMoneyShow.

“The Broadmoor, host hotel for the 2022 National Money Show, offers gracious hospitality and unmatched amenities in magnificent surroundings at the foot of the Rocky Mountains,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “If you are planning to attend the ANA show, you should make arrangements now to take advantage of special discount room rates to stay at one of the most celebrated hotels in the world.”

The ANA has negotiated extremely favorable room rates for attendees: $169 for classic rooms, $179 for superior rooms, and $199 for premier rooms. In addition, the usual daily resort fee of $32 per room will be waived, and overnight guests will get complimentary self-parking and free in-room internet service.

“Reservations must be made by February 5, 2022, to get the special room rates, but we encourage attendees to book now while rooms are available,” advised Kiick.

In addition to bourse floor activities, educational seminars, and club meetings at the hotel’s convention center, visitors will be able to see the debut display of “The Medal in America” exhibit at the ANA’s Edward C. Rochette Money Museum.

“This important new exhibit will feature medals that trace the history of the United States from colonial times to the present, starting with the invention of modern medals and how they are made,” explained Doug Mudd, Money Museum curator and director. “There will be an impressive display that includes important George Washington-related medals from the Historical Society of Pennsylvania’s famous Baker Collection, recently donated to the Museum by ANA benefactor Dwight Manley.”

A member reception on Thursday, March 10 is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to unveil “The Medal in America” exhibit at ANA headquarters. Round-trip shuttle transportation from the Broadmoor is available for those who pre-register.

The National Money Show will provide collectors access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory at all price levels, an auction, exhibits of rare and historical treasures, and educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists.

The show is hosted by the nonprofit, Colorado Springs-based American Numismatic Association, which is dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the collecting public discover and explore the world of money through an array of instructional and outreach programs.

Additional information about the American Numismatic Association is available by visiting money.org or calling (719) 632-2646. National Money Show information is available at money.org/NationalMoneyShow, by calling (800) 482-9828 or emailing [email protected].

