Book Now for Chicago ANA World's Fair of Money

The ANA convention features buying, selling, educational seminars and historic displays of numismatic treasures

Collectors and dealers are encouraged to make hotel reservations now to take advantage of special discount room rates for the August 16-20 Chicago World’s Fair of Money, advise officials of the American Numismatic Association (ANA).

The convention, which attracts collectors from all over the United States, will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. It will feature more than $100 million of historic rare coins and currency including displays of centuries-old George Washington medals from the Baker-Manley Collection and recovered California Gold Rush-era sunken treasure from SS Central America.

More than 500 dealers will be buying and selling rare coins, paper money, and gold and silver, and many of the experts will provide free, informal evaluations of the public’s old money. Visitors can meet and take photos with Abraham Lincoln and Ben Franklin reenactors Dennis Boggs and Patrick Emmet McBride and attend educational seminars and lectures. There also will be a children’s treasure trivia game.

Hotel booking information is available at WorldsFairofMoney.com. The deadline to take advantage of special convention rates is July 19, or when room blocks are filled.

“The Chicago World’s Fair of Money will provide collectors and the public access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory at all price levels, exhibits of rare and historical treasures, and educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick.

The ANA’s Museum Showcase area will include exhibits of:

Historic documents signed by George Washington and/or Thomas Jefferson appointing David Rittenhouse , Elias Boudinot , and Robert Patterson , the first, third and fourth United States Mint Directors, courtesy of collector Brian Hendelson .

appointing , , and , the first, third and fourth United States Mint Directors, courtesy of collector . A 1787 Fugio copper hub trial piece , the first “pattern” for the United States’ first Federal coinage, courtesy of David McCarthy .

, the first “pattern” for the United States’ first Federal coinage, courtesy of . The Bebee 1804 Class III Draped Bust dollar .

. The Bebee 1913 Liberty Head nickel .

. Examples from the Baker-Manley Collection of George Washington-related medals recently donated to the ANA by collector and ANA benefactor Dwight Manley .

. Highlights from a recent donation by Dr. Carlson Chambliss of California Territorial gold coins.

of coins. Top registry sets of Proof and regular-issue U.S. 20-cent coins from the Black Cat Collection courtesy of Legend Numismatics .

from the courtesy of . Mis-made World War II -era 1943 bronze and 1944 steel error Lincoln cents courtesy of Ron Firman .

-era and courtesy of . Examples of misprinted paper money errors from the ANA’s Bebee Collection.

A separate exhibit is planned by California Gold Marketing Group to showcase for the first time in the Midwest dozens of California Gold Rush-era sunken treasure passenger and crewmember items recovered from the 1857 sinking of the fabled “Ship of Gold“, Central America.

The Chicago World’s Fair of Money is hosted by the Chicago Coin Club and sponsored by the nonprofit, Colorado Springs, Colorado-based American Numismatic Association, which is dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the collecting public discover and explore the world of money through an array of instructional and outreach programs.

Corporate sponsors of the World’s Fair of Money include GreatCollections, the ANA’s official auctioneer; Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), and Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), the ANA’s official grading and conservation services. ANA event auctioneer sponsors include Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Other show sponsors include Angel Dee’s Coin and Collectibles, Coleman Foster Rare Coins, eBay, Greysheet, Kedzie Koins Inc., Legend Rare Coin Auctions, Minshull Trading, Modern Coin Mart, Anthony & Mary Ann Terranova, U.S. Coins, Universal Coin, whatnot, and Whitman Publishing, LLC.

Additional information about the American Numismatic Association is available by visiting money.org or calling (719) 632-2646. To learn more about the World’s Fair of Money, visit WorldsFairofMoney.com, call (800) 482-9828, or email [email protected].

