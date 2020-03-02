The 313-booth Central States Numismatic Convention, with public bourse hours Wednesday through Saturday, April 22-25, has announced its schedule of educational programs, meetings and seminars. The convention will be held at the Schaumburg Convention Center and adjoining Renaissance Hotel, 10 miles from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport adjacent to the westbound I-90 freeway, at 1551 North Thoreau Drive.

Mitch Ernst, CSNS president and acting education director, said of the educational lineup, “I really do think our 2020 convention will feature the strongest array of programs, club meetings and seminars we’ve been privileged to ever present.”

Leading off on Monday, April 20 will be a two day seminar by Robert Campbell and Brian Silliman, Counterfeit Coin Detection. Also getting underway on Monday will be a two-day presentation by Glen Jorde and Col. Joseph Boling, Advanced Paper Money Grading. Each of these seminars held prior to the Wednesday opening of the bourse area requires advance registration and a $150 enrollment fee. Those interested in attending either of the two pre-bourse seminars should contact president@centralstatesnumismaticsociety.org.

On Thursday, April 23, William Anderson will present Civil War Store Cards at 11AM. Also at 11AM, William Bierly will be talking on his acclaimed book In God We Trust: The American Civil War – Money, Banking and Religion.

At 1PM that day, William Brandimore will share Collecting Colonial Paper Money. Brandimore will be followed at 3PM by Pierre Fricke on The History of Collecting Confederate Currency. Both Brandimore’s and Fricke’s presentations will be part of a specialized paper money focused Professional Currency Dealers’ Association (PCDA) Educational Forum.

The CSNS convention will also be incorporating this year the 35th Annual National Currency Convention, an event that had previously been held by the PCDA on an independent basis. Thursday’s programs will conclude at 5PM with an ANA Judges Certification program hosted by CSNS Chief Judge Col. Joe Boling and CSNS Educational Exhibit Chairman Brett Irick.

The highlight of Friday’s programs will be the multi-session Heritage Auctions Educational Forum. Leading off at 9AM will be Doug Davis, talking on behalf of the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) on Current Anti-counterfeiting Initiatives and Progress: A Model of Private Sector and Law Enforcement Cooperation.

The Heritage Forum will continue at 11AM with Cliff Mishler and David Harper on Remembering Chet Krause: Memories by Two Friends and Colleagues.

The final session of the Heritage Forum will convene at 1PM for a panel discussion moderated by Harper, a past editor of Numismatic News. It will feature Mishler, past president of Krause Publications; Corrine Zielke, current publisher of Numismatic News; Rick Amos, president of Amos Media; and Gerald Tebben, editor of the CSNS Centinel. Their panel will explore The Numismatic Press: Current Challenges and the Future.

Friday will also see meetings and programs sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Numismatists, the Liberty Seated Collectors Club, the Early American Coppers Club, the International Organization of Wooden Money Collectors, and the National Silver Dollar Roundtable. The NSDR meeting will feature a silver dollar educational program by John Highfill, Brian Cushing and Jeffrey Wuller.

Saturday’s programs will start off at 8AM with the CSNS awards ceremony and continue at 9AM with a meeting of Women in Numismatics (WIN). The WIN meeting will feature Louise Boling and Kathy Freeland speaking on History and Heroines: 100 Years of American Women’s Suffrage.

The PCDA Educational Forum will reconvene at 11AM to hear David Gelwicks on National Bank Notes from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

At 1PM, American Numismatic Society (ANS) Executive Director Dr. Gilles Bransbourg will address the Chicago Coin Club on Inflation and Coinage Reform in the 4th Century Roman Empire.

At 2:30PM former Michigan State Senator Steven Bieda will present A Tale of Three Coins: From the Perspective of a Designer, Legislator and Judge, as he recounts his experiences as the designer of the reverse of the 1992 Olympic half dollar.

Saturday will also include a 1PM meeting of the Illinois Numismatic Association board of governors, as well as an 11AM-4PM series of programs for Young Numismatists hosted by the History in Your Hands Foundation.

There will also be a CSNS general membership meeting at 10AM.

Featuring a dedicated specialty section of foreign and ancient specialists, The 313-booth CSNS bourse includes dealers from 35 states, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, and Germany. Dealers interested in participating as booth holders should contact bourse chairman Patricia Foley at foleylawoffice@gmail.com or call (414) 807-0116. The complete Schedule of Events is posted on the CSNS website.

Hotel reservations can be made by calling the Renaissance at (847) 303-4100 and mentioning “Central States Numismatic 2020” to access the discounted $169 event rate. Callers encountering problems booking should call convention Chairman Kevin Foley at (414) 807-0116.