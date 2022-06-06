Coming Attractions at the Long Beach Expo

The Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show unfolds at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California, from June 30 through July 2, 2022. One of the biggest collectibles shows on the West Coast is headlined by a multimillion-dollar Heritage Auctions event and brings hundreds of dealers, an exciting array of attractions, Meet the Expert sessions with collectibles experts, a comprehensive speaker series, on-site grading of coins and sports cards, a treasure hunt for kids, giveaways, and much more.

“It’s always great to be back at the Long Beach Expo, just a short drive away from the Professional Coin Grading Service headquarters in Santa Ana,” says PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “Some of the biggest action of the year occurs at the Long Beach Expo, where thousands of coin collectors and enthusiasts of many other collectibles hobbies come together to buy, sell, trade, learn, and explore. Among the main attractions will be the exhibition of John Q Little’s All-Time Finest Standing Liberty Quarter Collection, featuring quarters that were struck from 1916 through 1930 and are considered by many among the nation’s most beautiful coins.”

Other highlights include four Meet the Expert sessions where the public can find out what their coins, banknotes, collectible cards, and video games are worth.

“It’s a thrill to have four Meet the Expert sessions at the Long Beach Expo,” remarks PCGS Senior Event Manager Samantha Dark. “We have something for virtually everyone here at the Long Beach Expo, including the chance for collectors to submit their coins and collectible cards for grading right here at the show, chances to win coins and sports collectibles, a variety of educational speakers, a treasure hunt with prizes for young attendees, and an amazingly talented face painter.”

She adds, “The Long Beach Expo is a true destination for camaraderie and fun.”

Below is a complete list of attractions for the June 30-July 2 Long Beach Expo (check the attractions page for dates and times of individual attractions):

Heritage Auctions sale of rare coins

Onsite grading of coins, banknotes, trading cards, and memorabilia from PCGS and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA)

Kids’ Treasure Hunt with prizes on Saturday, July 2

Giveaways of valuable coins, banknotes, and sports collectibles

John Q Little’s All-Time Finest Standing Liberty Quarter Exhibit

Coin Grading Competition

Meet the Expert sessions with: Steve Feltner – PCGS, Director of Numismatic Education & Grading Team Leader; Philip Thomas – PCGS Banknote, Specialist & Research Manager; Dan Wulkan – Memory Lane ; Dan Gomez – WATA Games , Head of Research and Authentication

– PCGS, Director of Numismatic Education & Grading Team Leader; – PCGS Banknote, Specialist & Research Manager; – ; – , Head of Research and Authentication Educational speaker series covering a wide array of collectibles topics

Kids Zone with activities for young attendees

Face painting by professional Long Beach artist Shawna Del Real from Face n’ Body Art

from and much more

Additionally, PCGS is offering a banknote on-site grading special allowing submitters to take advantage of show turnaround times and pay only $45 per note when submitting five or more qualifying notes for Regular Service on-site. More information can be found here.

PCGS Collectors Club membership is required for all submissions, so those who are not members can join ahead of the event and also enjoy free admission to all Long Beach Expos.

PSA will be offering on-site card grading Thursday and autograph authentication Friday and Saturday. They will also be accepting Take-Home Submissions for trading cards, unopened packs, tickets, autographs, memorabilia, and more. For more information on available PSA services, submission guidelines, and fees, visit here.

The Long Beach Expo will be held from June 30 and runs through July 2. Doors open 10 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1, and 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. The Long Beach Expo will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center – Hall C, 100 S. Pine Avenue, Long Beach, California 90802.

