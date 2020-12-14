Hopes Remain High For June 2021

As a national show, the safety of our visitors, dealers, and employees will always be our top priority.

With that in mind, it is with much sadness that we, in coordination with the Long Beach Convention Center, are announcing the cancellation of the February 4-6, 2021 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp, and Sports Card Expo. California Governor Gavin Newsom’s March 12 Executive Order to cancel all large gatherings due to the spread of COVID-19 must still be followed. It’s important to reiterate that there will be no business being conducted at the Long Beach Expo during the allotted show times in February.

If you are interested in participating in the February Long Beach Expo U.S. Coins Auction hosted by Heritage Auctions, one of the world’s largest numismatic auctioneers, they will be accepting online and phone bidding only. A link to the corresponding auction information and listings can be found here.

If you’re looking for that collectible show feel with an online experience, make sure you check out Collectors Corner. Many of the Long Beach Expo dealers are selling their inventory on Collectors Corner today, so if you need that rare coin, currency, stamp, or sports card to complete your collection, make sure you give Collectors Corner a try. The marketplace is truly a one-stop shop for everything collectibles. A link to the Collectors Corner marketplace can be found here.

With the spread of the coronavirus rapidly increasing throughout California, we want to wish everyone good health and safety. 2020 has truly been a difficult year for us all, but as long as we continue to stick together as an industry, 2021 will certainly be the light at the end of the tunnel.

For the Long Beach Expo, our focus will transition to doing everything in our power to make the June 17-19, 2021 Long Beach Expo a reality. When our show comes back, we will be ready to provide the BEST possible show to make up for all these cancellations. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in our doors. We hope to see you then.

