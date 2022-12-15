First Annual International Money Exposition Announced for 2023

Colonel Steven Ellsworth (ret.) has announced the first annual International Money Exposition. The convention and show will be held October 26 through 29, 2023, at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be known as “IMEX”.

“This will not be just another coin show. It is destined to become a must-attend event, held in a world-class facility in the heart of one of the country’s top destination cities – “Music City USA”, Nashville, Tennessee,” Ellsworth stated.

Nashville is one of the top cities to visit on people’s “bucket list”, a world-class destination and home to the Grand Ole Opry. Nashville’s BNA International Airport’s $1.2 billion remodeling project is currently underway, making it one of the best and easiest centrally located airports to fly in and out of in the world.

Ellsworth headed a three-year campaign to end sales tax on coins, currency, and bullion in Tennessee. One consideration earlier this year, when the bill was signed into law by Governor Lee, was that Nashville would hold a major international numismatic event in the great city of Nashville. The International Money Exposition does just that.

“We hope to attract the best dealers and firms in the United States, but also many from Europe and Asia. The Music City Center and the Visitor and Convention Corporation have been very helpful with the convention center and the hotel plans to support it,” Ellsworth said. “We are still in the early planning stages of all the elements needed to put on what we hope to be the number one money convention in the world.”

Col. Ellsworth has a long history in business and organizing major events and is uniquely qualified through over 40 years of history in the numismatic field as president of the Butternut Company, past president of the Virginia Numismatic Association (VNA) and the immediate past president of the American Numismatic Association (ANA). He has traveled extensively to conventions in Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia promoting numismatics and is known worldwide.

For additional information, contact the International Money Exposition at [email protected].

