The planning committees and hosts of the fourth International Convention of Historians and Numismatists (ICHN)—Santo Domingo MMXXIII—have announced that registration is now open for the upcoming event, set to take place June 28 through July 2, 2023, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. A registration link is available on the congress website, https://santodomingo2023.com.

Largely focused on Latin American and Spanish Colonial currencies, minting houses, history, and art, the event is the fourth in a series of biennial International Conventions of Historians and Numismatists that launched with Potosí 2016, and was followed by Arequipa 2018, and Cartagena MMXXI.

Now widely recognized as the most representative and prestigious numismatic event in Latin America, ICHN brings together many of today’s premier researchers, professionals, and numismatic associations and companies from more than 25 countries on three continents. ICHN congresses feature presentations of previously unpublished research, lectures by leading researchers and topic authorities, book releases, commercial tables for sellers and collectors, cultural excursions, formal and informal social events, and the opportunity for an international network of professionals to collaborate and strengthen the community bond.

Santo Domingo MMXXIII is being hosted by the Sociedad Numismatica Dominicana S.N.D, and organized by a committee helmed by the Society’s president, José Manuel Henríquez, and ICHN co-founder Daniel Oropeza Alba. The convention will be held in the heart of La Ciudad Primada de América, the historic Colonial City of Santo Domingo, which was founded in 1498 and where one of the earliest mints of the Americas produced hand-struck silver coins from 1542 to 1552.

Among Santo Domingo MMXXIII highlights are more than two-dozen in-person lectures and presentations by numismatic and historic research notables, including Daniel Oropeza Alba of Bolivia; Eduardo Dargent Chamot of Peru; Manuel Chacón of Costa Rica; Glenn Steven Murray Fantom of Spain; Hilton Lucio of Brazil; United States-based experts Andrés Felipe Cortázar, Cori Sedwick Downing, Jorge A. Proctor, Ricardo Tallavas de León representing the American Numismatic Association (ANA), Jesse Kraft representing the American Numismatic Society (ANS); and Dominican Republic-based historic shipwreck explorer Burt Webber, who will discuss the history and archaeological recovery in Dominican Republic waters of the 1641 shipwreck Nuestra Señora de la Concepción. A Spanish/English and English/Spanish translation service will be provided.

The Convention also has plans to honor the life of the late, beloved numismatist Luis Roberto Ponte, who passed away on March 15, 2023, with a memorial tribute.

Other event components include a special ceremony for the release of a new government postal issue to commemorate Santo Domingo’s numismatic history, a discussion among the five-member Santo Domingo MMXXIII Comisión Jurídica, and selection of the host venue for the sixth International Convention from among the competing entities (the fifth International Convention is scheduled to take place in Brazil).

Amongst a “Who’s Who” of eminent international sponsors, Santo Domingo MMXXIII is sponsored in part by U.S. entities Heritage Auctions; Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC; NGC; PMG; and Stack’s Bowers.

Visit the Santo Domingo MMXXIII website to register and to view event schedules and details, hotel recommendations, guidelines to qualify as a future ICHN host location, and a complete list of sponsors. More information and updates can be found on the Santo Domingo 2023 Facebook page. For questions and further information email [email protected].