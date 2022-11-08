It's Back! NUMISMATA Coin Show in Munich

Finally, it’s that time again! On March 4-5, 2023, the classic among coin shows will finally take place again. If you’re a dealer who wants to attend NUMISMATA, register early, especially if you have a voucher.

It was a nightmare for everyone involved. The last NUMISMATA had to be canceled just hours before the event was scheduled to begin because the Munich authorities imposed severe restrictions on the organizers that they were unable to fulfill. Many could hardly believe it at the time. A world-renowned event like NUMISMATA, with its international clientele, was canceled just like that.

Since then, we have experienced a lot. Coin shows weren’t the only events to be canceled. Soccer matches, Christmas markets and the Munich Oktoberfest – everything had to give way to COVID restrictions.

Those times are over now. It seems to be the case that we can make plans for our future again. Therefore, Angela Modes is pleased to invite all coin dealers and coin collectors to the upcoming NUMISMATA.

Perfect Organization, Perfect Offer, Perfect Venue

The 53th NUMISMATA 2023 will again take place at the MOC Center in Munich, which is not only perfectly connected to public transport but also offers sufficient parking space at reasonable prices. The team around Angela Modes will pick up where it left off: they will organize a perfect coin show that leaves nothing to be desired.

Angela comments:

“Erich Modes taught me everything I need to know to make coin dealers happy. It will be the first NUMISMATA for me to act as managing director. This is a challenge that I am very much looking forward to. After all, NUMISMATA is the classic among coin shows. But a classic can only remain successful if you constantly adapt it to new challenges. I plan to implement some of my ideas to make NUMISMATA even better.”

Voucher Holders Listen Up!

NUMISMATA 2023 will take place at the same venue, but with slightly less space. To make sure that everyone who still has a voucher to cover their booth fees from 2020 can redeem it, the organizers ask voucher holders to register by December 15, 2022. Only then will the remaining booths be assigned to all those who register by December 31, 2022.

Angela Modes comments:

“To me, it was a great sign of support and solidarity that many coin shops accepted a voucher during those times of uncertainty instead of insisting on a cash payment for refundable booth fees. Therefore, it’s very important to me that everyone can redeem their voucher. So please register by 15 December 15, 2022 to be sure to get your booth.”

A Public That’s Eager to Buy in the Secret Capital of the Coin Trade

In Munich, coin dealers will meet a community of collectors that is eager to buy and interested in all areas of numismatics, from ancient to contemporary issues, from coins to medals and banknotes. Munich has established itself as a prime location for high-class numismatic objects. Collectors and dealer from across Europe, even across the world, regularly travel to Munich in the first week of March to visit NUMISMATA.

Join them in 2023! We all have waited far too long for our NUMISMATA!

53rd NUMISMATA Munich

Saturday, 4 March 4, 2023: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023: 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

MOC

Hall 3

Lilienthalallee 40

80939 Munich, Germany

Two-day ticket 15 euros; Saturday ticket 13 euros; Sunday ticket 8 euros; 10 euros for groups of at least 10 people; admission is free for young people up to the age of 16.

Tickets can be bought at the entrance of the hall from 8 a.m. on both fair days. Advance sales are available from February 28 to March 2, 2023, at Münzen Modes, Reichenbachstr. 17, 80469 Munich, Germany from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For further information:

NUMISMATA International

Münzen Modes

Reichenbachstraße 17

81469 Munich, Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 89 260 39 42

Fax: +49 (0) 89 260 90 60

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.numismata.de

