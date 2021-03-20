The Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show, Scheduled for June 17-19, 2021, Has Been Canceled Due to the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

The Long Beach Expo scheduled for June 17-19, 2021, has been canceled. The triannual Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show will not be occurring in June as had been scheduled due to an abundance of caution as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The announcement comes amid a flurry of other coin show cancelations over the past 13 months as the pandemic continues leading to tens of thousands of new COVID-19 cases in Southern California on a weekly basis. Hope continues building that COVID-19 vaccinations and other mitigation efforts will soon lead to the reintroduction of coin shows and other major events. However, Long Beach Expo convention officials have determined that canceling the June show, which was to be held at the Long Beach Convention Center, is the best way to ensure the safety and wellbeing of dealers, eventgoers, and others who would have been involved with the show.

Additionally, Heritage Auctions had slated a multi-part sale of United States coins to be held in conjunction with the Long Beach Expo. For more information on that sale, including any changes to the schedule and location of that auction, please visit HA.com.

PCGS will be hosting a substitute Members Only Show in Las Vegas during the week of June 14, 2021. Heritage Auctions will also be moving their lot viewing to Vegas to overlap with the new event.

Those wanting to experience a collectibles show ambiance online have the option of visiting Collectors Corner, a digital sales platform expected to see buying and trading activity by many of the dealers who had planned on attending the Long Beach Expo.

In the meantime, PCGS continues hosting special substitute Members Only Shows in the wake of major convention cancelations. These special Members Only Shows provide collectors and dealers the opportunity to trade coins in a convention-like setting pursuant to all CDC, state, and local COVID-related safety protocols. Stay connected with the latest information on when and where the next PCGS Members Only Show will take place by visiting www.pcgs.com/shows.

We wish you all continued good health and safety.

-Long Beach Expo

