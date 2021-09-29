Long Beach Expo Opens Doors This Week

The Long Beach Expo, the largest coin, currency, stamp, and sports collectible show on the West Coast, will return for the first time since 2020 when it opens its doors to the public this week from September 30 through October 2, 2021, at the Long Beach Convention Center. The Long Beach Expo will be headlined by lot viewings for a multimillion-dollar sale by Heritage Auctions and sport more than 400 collectibles dealers. Among the attractions are a rare collection of copper United States large cents dating back to the 18th century, opportunities to meet with coin and sports memorabilia experts, on-site collectibles grading, the chance to win gold coins, sports rarities, and much more.

For free admission to this week’s Long Beach Expo September 30 through October 2, 2021, visit www.longbeachexpo.com/visitors/registration and use promo code LBEPR.

“We are excited to kick off the first Long Beach Expo in more than 18 months,” says PCGS Interim President Stephanie Sabin. “There is so much pent-up energy across all areas of collectibles right now, and we’ve seen this in record prices for coins, sports cards, and more. With all the excitement in the coin and collectibles community and a wide variety of popular attractions at the Long Beach Expo, I’m sure we will have a very busy convention floor this week!”

Among the many Long Beach Expo highlights are:

Heritage Auctions – The official auctioneer of the Long Beach Expo and the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer will showcase many exciting lots for its upcoming Signature Auctions (U.S. Coins #1334 and U.S. Currency #3585) to be held October 7-10 from their headquarters in Dallas , Texas . Learn more about Heritage Auctions, explore their complete Signature Auction schedule, and find out how to consign to future Heritage Auctions events by visiting our Auctions page.

* * *

The Long Beach Expo will be held from September 30 and runs through October 2. Doors open 10 AM through 6:30 PM on Thursday, September 30, and Friday, October 1, and 10 AM through 4:30 PM on Saturday, October 2. The Long Beach Expo will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center – Hall C, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, California 90802.

