March 2021 Baltimore Expo Canceled Due to Mandated COVID-19 Restrictions

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Auction Still to be Held in March 2021

Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo Expands June 3–5, 2021, Bourse and Events

The March 25–27, 2021, Whitman Coin & Collectibles Baltimore Expo will not be held as Maryland continues to mitigate the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Baltimore Convention Center notified Whitman Coin & Collectibles that the event was canceled for March 2021.

The show’s manager plans an expanded “MEGA Bourse” for the June 3–5 Expo, one of the largest numismatic events of the year. It will be held at its regular venue, the Baltimore Convention Center.

Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft said, “After a long winter, we know that collectors and dealers are eager to get back to business as usual. Nothing beats the excitement of attending a major show in person—and our summer Baltimore Expo will be MEGA.”

Kraft and her Expo team are working to make the June 2021 Baltimore Expo the largest ever.

“We will be expanding the bourse to accommodate all dealers that annually attend our March and June events. We encourage first-time dealers to sign up for the June Mega bourse. We anticipate that hobbyists and the public will be out in full force. We want to welcome people to the Convention Center for a fun, energetic show while keeping everyone comfortable and safe.”

A lineup of new Whitman Publishing books, and educational events and exhibits, is planned for the show.

Whitman’s Guide Book of United States Coins, known hobby-wide as the “Red Book”, celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2021. The June Baltimore Expo will be the scene of giveaways and events in recognition of this numismatic milestone. In addition, the seventh edition of MEGA RED, the expanded 1,504-page version of the Red Book, will be available at the show. Its expanded feature section focuses on silver and modern dollars.

Other special Expo promotions will center around the ever-popular Morgan and Peace silver dollars. This year marks the centennial of the last Morgans and the first Peace dollars, all struck in 1921. The United States Mint will issue special tribute coins later in the year. Collector excitement will also rally around the new American Silver Eagle “Flying Eagle” design, also set to debut this year.

Updates and news about the Baltimore Expo can also be found at expo.whitman.com.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will provide details of its still-scheduled March 2021 auction on their web site, www.stacksbowers.com.

For updates on COVID-19 in Maryland and elsewhere, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.

