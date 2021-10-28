American Numismatic Association (ANA) members are encouraged to share their ideas and research with fellow hobbyists by delivering a Money Talks presentation at the 2022 National Money Show in Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 10-12 at The Broadmoor.

Those interested in giving a Money Talks presentation should submit an online proposal at money.org/numismatic-events/money-talks. Proposals are due no later than Tuesday, December 7.

The informative 30- to 45-minute Money Talks are presented by some of the hobby’s most noted authorities and allow collectors to share their expertise with the numismatic community. Presentations from previous shows include “Siege Notes: The Currency of War”, “Strategies to Dispose of Your Collection”, and “Curious Currency of the World”.

Money Talks presentations should be accompanied by digital images. Contact Sam Gelberd, the ANA’s numismatic educator, at (719) 482-9846 for additional information.

Proposals can be submitted online or emailed to [email protected].

The annual National Money Show will provide collectors access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory at all price levels, an auction, exhibits of rare and historical treasures, and educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists. Additional information is available at www.NationalMoneyShow.org, by calling (800) 482-9828 or emailing [email protected].

Suggest a Theme for 2022 National Coin Week!

Money has served as a canvas for some of history’s most beautiful and popular visual masterpieces. Master artists have long been called on to produce striking coin designs emblematic of a kingdom or country. Today, talented artists around the world create designs for coins, medals, and paper money that inspire, commemorate, and convey ideas and emotions.

The ANA wants YOU to suggest a theme for the 99th annual National Coin Week, April 17-23.

Submissions should focus on the great artistry–and the artists who create it–featured on numismatic objects.

Submissions should be short (no more than eight words) and easy to remember.

The winning member will receive a 2022 American Eagle Proof silver dollar.

Submissions must be received by Monday, November 22.

