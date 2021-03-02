New York International Numismatic Convention Announces Numismatic Media Panel Discussion

The 50th Annual New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC), to be held at the Grand Hyatt New York located at 109 East 42nd Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, will feature a numismatic media panel discussion, Challenges and Opportunities Facing the Numismatic Media in an Evolving Social and Technological Environment.

Scheduled from 1 PM-3 PM on Friday, January 14 in the Julliard Room of the Grand Hyatt, the panel will consist of Dr. Andrew Reinhard, the American Numismatic Society’s (ANS) Director of Publications; David Lisot, CEO of cointelevision.com; Jeff Starck, Coin World’s World Coins Senior Editor; Dr. Ursula Kampmann, Director of coinsweekly.com; and Charles Morgan, Editor of CoinWeek.

Kevin Foley, Bourse Chairman of the foreign and ancient specialty convention, said:

“This will be our 50th annual convention. I am especially pleased that we’ll be able to have a panel discussion focused on the numismatic media featuring such a distinguished and qualified group of media professionals. Indeed, we’ll likely be adding additional participants before the dates of our convention. Our format will be a short presentation of roughly 10 minutes by each panel member, followed by interactions between the panel participants and with our audience members. The very makeup of what we consider to be the “media” or “press” is changing and evolving and has been at accelerating pace for a decade of more. Especially because of the experience and qualifications of our panel members I think this will be an exciting presentation of particular importance.”

NYINC activities at the Grand Hyatt will get underway on Friday, January 7 with the opening of auction lot viewing. Multiple foreign and ancient specialty auctions will be held each day from January 9-16. The NYINC specialty bourse will be held Thursday-Sunday, January 13-16.

Room rates at the Grand Hyatt begin at a discounted NYINC rate of $189. A link to book online can be found on the New York International Numismatic Convention website, www.nyinc.info. Foreign and ancient dealers interested in having a booth at the event should contact Foley at (414) 807-0116 or via e-mail at kevinsfoley.kf@gmail.com.

