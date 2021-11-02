New York International Numismatic Convention Hotel Block Nears Sell Out

The room block at the New York Barclay Hotel, newly announced site for the January 2022 50th Annual New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) is almost sold out.

According to Bourse Chairman Kevin Foley:

“After being available for only two weeks our room block at the New York Barclay Hotel is within 10% of being sold out. The Barclay is an exceptionally attractive luxury property and is one of the nicest hotels in Manhattan. One of their categories of suites has already been totally reserved by our attendees and others, especially accessible rooms and the larger Executive King rooms, have only a few spaces still physically available. Our rates begin at $199 USD and range upward to $410 and $460 for the one-bedroom suite accommodations that the Barclay still does have available. I strongly advise anyone coming to the NYINC to make their Barclay reservations without delay. Located in the popular and vibrant Midtown neighborhood, the Barclay has a considerable upscale tourist following. I expect the property to be physically sold out over at least several of our nights.”

Foley goes on to say:

“Either call the hotel at (800) 782-8021 and advise the agent that you want to book under rate code “EHQ” for the New York International Numismatic Convention or visit our website at www.nyinc.info and click on the “Hotel Reservations” tab at upper right on the home page to access a link that will enable you to book on line. Rooms under our discounted group room block are exempt from the roughly $35 “amenities” or “destination” charge that many New York City hotels are now adding to their stated room rates. The bottom line is that the Barclay is filling up very fast for the NYINC, so please make your reservations there as soon as possible.”

NYINC auction lot viewing gets underway on Friday, January 7. Auction sessions will be held each day from Monday, January 10 through Sunday, January 16, with 15 sessions over the week by nine different official NYINC auction companies.

The foreign and ancient specialty bourse opens for the Early Bird/Professional Preview from 12 noon to 7 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, January 13, with a $125 registration fee.

The regular public hours will be Friday and Saturday, January 14-15 from 10 AM to 7 PM and Sunday, January 16 from 10 AM to 3 PM. Registration for a three-day pass

valid Friday-Sunday will be $20, with a $5 discount coupon available on the NYINC website. Children 16 and under with an adult are admitted without charge.

Foley also mentions the NYINC COVID precautions:

“Per the mandatory requirements of New York City Emergency Executive Order #225, everyone participating in any NYINC event, the bourse, auction viewing, auction sessions, or our educational programs and club meetings must present either an official COVID vaccination card record or an electronic image in order to be admitted. While mask-wearing is not mandatory, except for children too young to be eligible to be vaccinated, it is highly recommended. Executive Order #225 does not provide for exceptions or exemptions for any reason and our registration staff will be enforcing its requirements for all of our attendees. So please do not forget your COVID vaccination credentials if you plan to be a part of the NYINC.”

Bourse Chairman Foley can be reached via e-mail at [email protected].

