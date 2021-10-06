New York International Numismatic Convention Moves for January 2022 50th Annual Event

The 50th Annual New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) is moving to a new site, according to Bourse Chairman Kevin Foley.

“Although our event has for several years been under contract at the Grand Hyatt New York,” Foley said, “that hotel remains closed due to the impact of the COVID pandemic. Because of the uncertainty this closure presented for our attendees, as well as the Grand Hyatt, we reached an amicable agreement with the Grand Hyatt management for the NYINC to relocate. Our new site will be the InterContinental Barclay Hotel, located at 111 East 48th Street at Lexington Avenue, just one block south of our site from 2001 until 2017, the Waldorf-Astoria”.

Auction lot viewing will open on Friday, January 7. Auction sessions will be held each day from Monday, January 10 through Sunday, January 16. The four-day bourse area, with roughly 100 of the leading specialists in world and ancient numismatics, gets underway with the 12 noon – 7 PM Early Bird day on Thursday, January 13. The regular public hours will be 10 AM – 7 PM on Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 15, and 10 AM – 3 PM on Sunday, January 16.

There is a $125 registration fee for the January 13 Early Bird day. Admission during the regular Friday-Sunday public hours is $20 for a pass valid all three days, with a $5 discount coupon is available on the NYINC website.

The InterContinental Barclay is characterized by luxury and style. Since first opening its doors in 1926, the Barclay has welcomed countless guests to enjoy a luxurious residential experience. Having undergone an extensive restoration project within the last five years the Barclay is one of Manhattan’s premier luxury hotels.

Located in the heart of midtown Manhattan, the Barclay is convenient to the theater district, Madison Avenue and Park Avenue shopping, Rockefeller Center, multiple dining opportunities and the United Nations.

Foley continued:

“The NYINC has for many years been a truly special event, attracting booth holders, Early Birds, and public attendees from across the United States, as well as a broad representation of foreign countries. We’ll once again have our format of a full week of world and ancient specialty auctions, educational programs, and our four-day specialty bourse focused exclusively on foreign and ancient numismatic material. Details are available on our website, www.nyinc.info.”

Foley expanded on his remarks by addressing COVID precautions by saying:

“There is one very important difference between our 2022 convention and past NYINC events, caused by the COVID pandemic. New York City regulations require the presentation of COVID vaccination documentation, either a vaccination card or other written or electronic evidence of vaccination is required for admission to and participation in events such as ours. The mandatory regulations we are required to follow make no provision for exemptions or exceptions of any kind, so everyone, our staff, our booth holders, and our attendees will need to be able to show such documentation when they check in.”

Room rates at the InterContinental Barclay will begin at $199. NYINC attendees can book accommodations by calling the hotel at (800) 782-8021, mentioning the rate code “EHQ” and that they are participating in the New York International Numismatic Convention. For those who’d prefer to book online, visiting the event website, www.nyinc.info, will show a “Hotel Reservations” tab at the upper right on the home page. Clicking on that will lead to a link to the Barclay reservations website where guests will be able to see the full range of discounted room and suite options available to NYINC participants.

Foley concluded:

“The discounted rates under our room block expire on December 14 and include a limited number of rooms and suites, so people should call as soon as possible to reserve their space. If difficulties are encountered in booking I can be contacted by phone at (414) 807-0116 for assistance.”