NYINC 2021 Canceled Due to COVID-19

Due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 49th Annual New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC)–previously scheduled for January 8-17, 2021 at the Grand Hyatt New York, 109 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017–has been canceled.

Hotel reservations made under our official room block will automatically be canceled by the hotel. All of our official auction companies retain that status and are able to hold their NYINC sales online or at another location of their choice.

Contact information for each of our official NYINC can be found below. Please contact them directly or visit their websites for information about their official NYINC auctions. The information that appears below relates to our 50th Annual NYINC, scheduled for Friday, January 7 through Sunday, January 16 at the Grand Hyatt NY.

Our board and staff look forward to having you join us in 2022.

For 2021, please remember that the NYINC has multiple official auction companies. All will be moving ahead with their sales. Please visit their websites as noted here for details of how to participate in what will now be their online NYINC auctions.

The companies are listed in the order in which their sales will be held:

Heritage Auctions

Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Spink USA

Stack’s-Bowers-Ponterio

Baldwin’s of St. James’s