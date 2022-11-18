It’s not too early to make plans for the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) National Money Show, March 2-4, 2023, in sunny (and warm!) Phoenix, Arizona. The convention, at the Phoenix Convention Center, will feature hundreds of dealers eager to buy, sell and appraise coins and currency; a pre-convention seminar on counterfeit detection; lectures and presentations from noted numismatists, an online auction by Classical Numismatic Group (CNG), incredible numismatic showcases and more!

Online registration is now open for ANA members, which allows collectors to receive show entrance credentials in the mail and skip the line to get on the bourse floor.

Schedule

The bourse floor will be open Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last admission is 30 minutes prior to closing. Children 12 and under as well as active duty and retired military personnel with valid ID (and up to three guests) are admitted free. Admission is free for everyone on Saturday.

Lodging Information

Hotel reservations can be made through the ANA for a special discount on room rates at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix. The hotel is located across the street from the Phoenix Convention Center. Shops, restaurants and a vibrant night life are all within blocks. Mention the ANA/National Money Show to secure the rate. Rate guarantee deadline is February 6, 2023.

Learning Opportunities

A counterfeit detection seminar will take place during the annual convention, as well as Money Talks lectures presented by noted numismatists.

“Counterfeit Detection of U.S. Coins with Emphasis on Recent Chinese-Made Fakes,” presented by Brian Silliman, will be held just prior to the National Money Show, Feb. 28-March 1, 2023, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day seminar will feature some of the most deceptive Chinese-made counterfeits of United States colonials, coins, tokens, bullion, and bars that are currently plaguing the marketplace, which are vexing to experienced collectors and dealers alike. Hundreds of recently made examples will be available to examine along with the ANA’s Counterfeit Detection set of older and highly deceptive fakes. This seminar will teach counterfeit detection of Key Date and Mintmarked coins, U.S. gold coins, and the latest wave of deceptive Chinese-made counterfeits. There will be both digital presentations and extensive hands-on coin examinations.

Money Talks lectures provide members a forum in which to share their views and research with fellow hobbyists and are free to attend. The 30- to 45-minute programs include questions from the audience, and include a digital presentation. They are scheduled on the hour.

Exceptional Showcases

A big draw to the show includes the ANA’s Money Museum exhibit and collector exhibits that feature rare and interesting treasures.

The Money Museum Showcase will highlight rare and historic items from the ANA’s Money Museum and from private collections. Among the rarities in this year’s showcase are:

The 1943 Bronze Cent Error , a unique World War II -era Lincoln cent made in 1943 of bronze alloy, rather than zinc-coated steel to conserve copper, that sold for more than $1 million two years ago.

, a unique -era made in 1943 of bronze alloy, rather than zinc-coated steel to conserve copper, that sold for more than $1 million two years ago. The 1913 Liberty Head nickel , one of the five known nickels made under mysterious circumstances at the Philadelphia Mint and insured now for $3 million.

, one of the five known nickels made under mysterious circumstances at the and insured now for $3 million. Baker-Manley Washingtonia medals, the ultimate grouping of numismatic Washingtonia. This collection is known for its provenance and will feature centuries-old medals honoring George Washington.

For more information on the upcoming National Money Show, visit NationalMoneyShow.com. For questions about exhibiting or purchasing a dealer table, contact the conventions department at (719) 482-9849 or email [email protected].

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging people to study and collect coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, publications, conventions, and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit www.money.org.