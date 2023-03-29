Newman Numismatic Portal seminars and two floors of bourse space also among the show’s many highlights

The 2023 Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) convention, April 27-29, will have more than 600 dealers, educational seminars organized by the Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP), and a $15 million “Rarities From 1796” exhibit of historic early American coins. The show will now occupy two floors of the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 North Thoreau Drive, in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois.

“This will be the largest coin show event in the Midwest this year and the largest Central States show since the organization was founded in 1939. There will be something for everyone in this expanded convention,” said CSNS Convention Manager Larry Shepherd.

In addition to adding 100 tables to the regular bourse floor space, an entirely new area called Collector’s Coin Shop on the second floor will be devoted specifically to lower-priced items for beginning collectors and young dealers. There also will be space on the main floor bourse devoted to merchants who are only doing wholesale dealer-to-dealer business.

New security and safety measures will be in place in the convention center and adjoining Renaissance Hotel.

The “Rarities From 1796” display showcasing more than a dozen 1796-dated coins from Half Cents to $10 denomination gold Eagles will be hosted by Ian Russell, President of GreatCollections of Irvine, California.

“1796 is one of the most important years in U.S. numismatics. It was the first year of production for every authorized denomination specified in the Mint Act of 1792. At the request of GreatCollections, three collectors of early American rarities are loaning superb-quality items from their collections to form this one-of-a kind-display at the Central States convention,” said Russell.

Exhibit highlights include:

1796 Half Cent With Pole , PCGS MS-66+ RB CAC (finest CAC known)

, PCGS MS-66+ RB CAC (finest CAC known) 1796 Cent , PCGS MS-66+ RB CAC (finest known)

, PCGS MS-66+ RB CAC (finest known) 1796 Quarter , PCGS MS-66 CAC (second-finest CAC)

, PCGS MS-66 CAC (second-finest CAC) 1796 Half Dollar , PCGS Specimen-65 (Finest of two known examples)

, PCGS Specimen-65 (Finest of two known examples) 1796 Quarter Eagle Stars , PCGS MS-65 CAC (finest known)

, PCGS MS-65 CAC (finest known) 1796 Quarter Eagle No Stars, PCGS MS-63+ CAC (second-finest CAC)

GreatCollections will also display another historic early American coin, a 1795 $10 gold Eagle, 9 Leaves variety, previously in the Pogue and Simpson collections, graded PCGS MS63+ CAC, and valued at more than $3 million USD.

The Newman Numismatic Portal (www.nnp.wustl.edu), located at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and funded by the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society, will present its 2023 Spring Symposium at the convention with the sessions also on live streaming. Among the speakers will be the Chairman of the Citizens Coin Advisory Committee (CCAC), Dr. Lawrence Brown, Heritage Auctions President Greg Rohan, and award-winning numismatic author Roger W. Burdette.

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is the Official Grading Service for the Central States Numismatic Society.

PCGS will offer on-site grading and have Meet The Expert sessions with PCGS Director of Numismatic Education and Grading Team Leader Steve Feltner from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28. At the PCGS booth (#103), visitors can see a Set Registry Showdown between two of the top sets of classic U.S. commemorative coins, the J&L and Escalante collections.

The Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) will host its 2023 PNG Day on the convention site on Wednesday, April 26.

Public hours for the CSNS convention are Thursday, April 27, 10:30 am-6:00 pm; Friday, April 28,10:00 am-6:00 pm; Saturday, April 29, 9:30 am-4:00 pm; and Sunday, April 30, 10:30 am-3:00pm (with fewer dealers on-site).

Admission is $15 or $25 for a four-day pass. Admission is free for anyone 17 and younger and also free for PCGS Collectors Club and Set Registry members.

The Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center is located at 1551 North Thoreau Drive in Schaumburg, Illinois. Parking for convention visitors and hotel guests is free. That hotel is now completely booked for the convention, but CSNS has arranged for additional rooms and shuttle service at nearby hotels.

Information about hotel accommodations and the convention is available on the CSNS convention website, www.CSNS.org/convention, or by contacting Convention Manager Larry Shepherd by email at [email protected].

