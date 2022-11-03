Save the Date: April 26 is PNG Day at Central States

Visitors will again get an early advantage for buying and selling prior to the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) convention.

The Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) will conduct its next PNG Day show on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in conjunction with the annual Central States Numismatic Society convention.

The 2023 PNG Day will be open to the public that day from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm in Discovery Hall on the main floor at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 North Thoreau Drive, in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois. That is the site of the CSNS 2023 convention, April 27-29.

Public admission for the PNG Day event is $5; however, admission will be free that day for everyone with an invitation from a participating PNG member-dealer or by registering in advance on the PNG Events website.

“PNG Day 2022 was a booming kickoff to our highly successful convention last April, so we are very pleased that PNG dealers will return again in 2023 as one of the highlights of our convention,” said CSNS Convention Manager Larry Shepherd.

“The Central States convention is an excellent place for collectors and dealers to do business. CSNS leaders have made a commendable effort to expand the show and enforce the organization’s Code of Ethics among dealers. All Professional Numismatists Guild member-dealers and members of the PNG Accredited Precious Metals Dealer (APMD) program also must follow the strict PNG Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise, so we sincerely appreciate CSNS also taking a strong stand on consumer protection,” said PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

The PNG Code of Ethics is posted at www.PNGdealers.org/code-of-ethics and the CSNS Code of Ethics can be found at https://www.csns.org/code-of-ethics.

The Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center is located 13 miles from O’Hare International Airport and is easily accessible from the airport by taxi, Uber, Lyft, or limousine service. Information about discount rates for transportation and hotel accommodations is available on the CSNS convention website, www.CSNS.org.

The Professional Numismatists Guild was founded in 1955. For additional information and a list of PNG member-dealers, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org or call the PNG headquarters in Temecula, California at (951) 587-8300.

