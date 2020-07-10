It is with a heavy heart that we, in coordination with the Long Beach Convention Center, are announcing the cancellation of the September Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp and Sports Card Expo. We are still adhering to the guidelines set forth by Governor Gavin Newsom’s March 12 Executive Order to cancel all large gatherings due to the spread of COVID-19. This show was initially scheduled for September 17-19, 2020.

Once again, it’s important to reiterate that there will be no business being conducted at the Long Beach Expo during the allotted showtimes in September.

If you are interested in participating in the September Long Beach Expo U.S. Coins, Currency, or World Paper Money Signature Auctions hosted by Heritage Auctions, they will be accepting online and phone bidding only. Links to the corresponding auction information and listings can be found here: U.S. Coins Auction, U.S. Currency Auction, World Paper Money Auction.

With the increased spread of coronavirus cases throughout Southern California, we need to stand by our policy of putting the health and safety of our attendees, our exhibitors, and our staff first. After seeing the collectibles industry as a whole band together and support one another over the past couple of months, we at the Long Beach Expo are honored to be a part of this wonderful hobby.

For the Long Beach Expo, well, our focus immediately turns to February 4-6, 2021 in Hall C. We can all agree that 2020 has been a difficult year; however, we think 2021 will present great highs for all of us. After all, it’s the Long Beach Expo way to offer the best auctions, exhibits, and dealers in the business. We hope to see you then.

Stay tuned to all future Long Beach announcements: www.LongBeachExpo.com.

For all information regarding COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

We wish you all continued good health and safety.

-Long Beach Expo

