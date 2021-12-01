Stack’s Bowers Official Auctioneer of MIF Paper Money Fair in Valkenburg, Netherlands

Stack’s Bowers Galleries, known for selling at auction the most valuable paper money and coin collections worldwide, is thrilled to announce their sponsorship of the MIF Paper Money Fair in Valkenburg, Netherlands. Their sponsorship will include hosting an auction in conjunction with the show. The inaugural MIF Paper Money Fair will take place in the Polfermolen in Valkenburg Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, 2022. Future shows will be held each year in the spring and fall.

World Paper Money Director Aris Maragoudakis stated:

“As Stack’s Bowers Galleries continues to expand our reach in foreign markets, this was the obvious next step as we cement our status domestically in the United States, and in Hong Kong. The MIF organization has proven they are able to put on an exceptional show in the Netherlands.

Therefore, the chance to sponsor this new show in an already historic location for World Banknotes was a no-brainer for us.”

The MIF Paper Money Fair is currently open for registration. For more information visit www.mifevents.com.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is now accepting consignments for their Official Auction of the MIF Paper Money Fair. For more information or to consign, visit StacksBowers.com, contact the firm at 800-566-2580, or by email at [email protected].

* * *

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 85-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, and The Thos. H. Law Collection.

The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with offices in New York, Wolfeboro, Hong Kong, and Paris. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is an Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic conventions, including American Numismatic Association (ANA) events, the New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC), the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer and Winter Expos, and its April and August Hong Kong Auctions.

