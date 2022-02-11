The Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp, and Sports Collectible Show rolls out the red carpet on February 17-19, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention Center for an exciting parade of attractions that include an exhibition of one of the world’s most valuable coin collections, Meet the Expert sessions with leading collectibles experts, on-site grading of coins and trading cards, a treasure hunt for kids, and giveaways.

“We are thrilled to welcome the $100 million Tyrant Collection of U.S. Type Coins, which appears at the Long Beach Expo for the first time,” remarked Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) President Stephanie Sabin. “This outstanding collection boasts treasures you won’t find anywhere else. Among these is the legendary King of Siam Proof Set, which includes the 1804 Draped Bust Dollar – a famous multimillion-dollar rarity coveted by generations of coin collectors.”

Among the highlights will be four different Meet the Expert programs at the Long Beach Expo.

“We’ve never had four Meet the Expert participants before,” said PCGS Senior Event Manager Samantha Dark. “So, this is an unprecedented opportunity for those with old coins, vintage banknotes, sports collectibles, and classic video games to come and see what their items are worth.”

Below is a complete list of attractions at the February 2022 Long Beach Expo:

Multimillion-dollar Heritage Auctions – U.S. Coins Signature Auction #1342 . Lot viewing will occur February 15-19 in the Seaside Ballroom

– . Lot viewing will occur February 15-19 in the The Tyrant collection of U.S. type coins worth $100 million

On-site grading of coins, banknotes, trading cards, and memorabilia from PCGS and PSA

PSA autograph authentication

Kids’ Treasure Hunt on Saturday, February 19, 2022

Giveaways of valuable coins, banknotes, and autographed sports jerseys

Meet the Expert sessions

More than 500 dealers representing a diverse array of collectibles

Check the attractions page here for times and dates of individual attractions.

Additionally, PCGS is offering a grading special of only $45 per show submission of 10 or more non-gold U.S. coins. Please visit the PCGS show page for more details. PCGS Collectors Club membership is required for all submissions, so those who are not members can join ahead of the event and also enjoy free admission to all Long Beach Expos. To join the PSA Collectors Club visit www.psacard.com/join.

The Long Beach Expo will be held from February 17 and runs through February 19. Doors open 10 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, and Friday, February 18, and 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 19. The Long Beach Expo will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center – Hall C, 100 S. Pine Avenue, Long Beach, California 90802.

